Jon Jones has now given Josh Hokit an ultimate warning after things between them became a bit personal.

Jon Jones has not stopped hitting back at Josh Hokit ever since UFC 334's conclusion. With the duo throwing some pretty ugly shade at each other, things seem to have gotten pretty intense. As the bad blood boils, Jones has now issued a stern warning to ‘The Incredible Hok.’

Hokit recently got back at Jones, digging up his past. The American fighter pointed out how ‘Bones’ had dealt with legal complications and also touched upon his PED allegations. As things continued to get physical, the former UFC heavyweight champion now wants to draw the ultimate line.

Issuing an ultimatum to Hokit, Jones warned him of consequences. He also promised to expose Hokit’s shenanigans in Albuquerque. The 39-year-old wrote on X, “Josh, you took MMA talk somewhere pretty dark, pretty quickly. Bringing up my family, talking about me going to hell, and spreading lies about me. Responding to me seems like all you can think about.”