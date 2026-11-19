Jon Jones Issues Stern Warning to Josh Hokit
Jon Jones has now given Josh Hokit an ultimate warning after things between them became a bit personal.
Jon Jones has not stopped hitting back at Josh Hokit ever since UFC 334's conclusion. With the duo throwing some pretty ugly shade at each other, things seem to have gotten pretty intense. As the bad blood boils, Jones has now issued a stern warning to ‘The Incredible Hok.’
Hokit recently got back at Jones, digging up his past. The American fighter pointed out how ‘Bones’ had dealt with legal complications and also touched upon his PED allegations. As things continued to get physical, the former UFC heavyweight champion now wants to draw the ultimate line.
Issuing an ultimatum to Hokit, Jones warned him of consequences. He also promised to expose Hokit’s shenanigans in Albuquerque. The 39-year-old wrote on X, “Josh, you took MMA talk somewhere pretty dark, pretty quickly. Bringing up my family, talking about me going to hell, and spreading lies about me. Responding to me seems like all you can think about.”
‘Bones’ warned, “Since you have no problem mentioning my fiancée, I figured I’d even the playing field. When you release your diss track, please make sure your wife, Jordan, logs off the internet. I’m going to expose you name by name and what you’ve been up to out here in Albuquerque. Don’t forget, my man, I know just about everybody in this city. Balls in your court.”
Previously, Hokit also accused the former champion for misleading one of his teammates. The UFC 334 heavyweight title challenger also added that Jones was responsible for his teammates’ physical and mental troubles. However, Jones later cleared the air by claiming that the teammate was already dealing with a lot. Rather, it was Jones who took care of his medication and also paid for his ticket back home.
With the feud taking a dark turn, it will now be exciting to see if Hokit comes at Jones again.