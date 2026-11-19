NEW Daniel Cormier Comes Clean About his Beef with Josh Hokit Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Daniel Cormier and Josh Hokit Credits: Instagram/@dc_mma and Instagram/@theincredible_hok

Daniel Cormier clarified that, contrary to what fans think, he does not have a bad blood with Josh Hokit.

From This Article 1 . Jon Anik Defends Daniel Cormier’s UFC 334 Commentary

Daniel Cormier is suddenly getting all the heat from the fans for all the wrong reasons. Following his commentary in the UFC 334 main event, the fans got a feeling that the former heavyweight champ was biased toward Ciryl Gane. However, as the controversy is gaining momentum, DC has addressed his stance on whether he has a beef with Josh Hokit or not. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier pointed out that he has no hard feelings for the American fighter. DC also clarified that he had a telephonic conversation with ‘The Incredible Hok’ to sort out any existing misunderstanding. Cormier said in the video, “Before I go, I do not hate Josh Hokit. Actually, Josh Hokit and I had a great conversation on Monday. I told him how proud of him I was because he's a wrestling guy and he represents a sport that I love more than anything in the world.”

He added, “There is no issue between Josh and I and I wish that people out in the world knew him as I do.” This comes after fans started an online petition to remove Cormier from UFC’s octagon-side commentary panel. However, despite allegations of partiality, Jon Anik stood up to the double champion’s defense. Cormier’s commentary made fans feel otherwise. But when Anik did a comprehensive analysis of the situation, he came up with a completely different take on the matter. According to Anik, he admitted that DC did speak in favor of Gane winning rounds one and two, but he rejected the claims of bias and found them baseless. Anik said on the Anik & Florian Podcast, “In terms of any bias from Daniel Cormier, when I read things like, because of Josh Hokit's wayward, terrible line about Michelle Obama... somehow DC is going to be on the Ciryl Gane side, I mean, it's just straight lunacy.” "It's not like DC and I are best friends, you know, right? Like we have friction like a married couple, but man, does it make me want to come to his defense just because there is NO bias."