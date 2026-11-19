Daniel Cormier says Ciryl Gane has developed his game, which makes him a tough opponent to defeat.

In a video on his channel uploaded on social media, DC put emphasis on how Gane’s mental toughness had matured. He said, “I saw in Ciryl Gane a level of dog that I didn't even know he had. That willingness to accept that this is about to be as hard as anything I've ever done, and I'm going to get through it, is crazy. He's a dog, and that's going to make him very hard to beat.”

Daniel Cormier seems to be pretty impressed by what he saw with Ciryl Gane. Following the UFC 334 main event, Cormier received quite the flak for his commentary favoring Gane. Now, doubling down on his stance, the former double champ has spoken out about how Gane’s newfound game has made him even more dangerous.

Gane came into the bout as the favorite. After Tom Aspinall vacated his title for health issues, the Frenchman was awarded the crown. However, what he faced early on from Josh Hokit was a bit surprising. Hokit came in with intent and started to go wild at Gane. Such sudden bursts of attack made the Frenchman a bit uncomfortable.

There were times when it looked like Hokit had completely gotten the upper hand. Thankfully, keeping a cool head, Gane weathered the storm and started to claw his way back into the game.

The fans saw an entertaining bout when Hokit and Gane kept throwing punches at each other until the last round. What they didn't like was how Cormier was constantly praising Gane’s game throughout the UFC 334 main event.

Reacting to the same, Bryce Mitchell came up with a strong message for the former UFC heavyweight champion. Mitchell stated, “I thought Hokit did enough to win the fight. I'm getting tired of DC, in the middle of a fight, insinuating he knows who's winning.”

He also added, “I don't want to hear that sh*t. You know, you're not a judge.”