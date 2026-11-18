Bryce Mitchell calls out Daniel Cormier for UFC 334 commentary .He thought DC was too quick to declare a winner in the fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit.

Mitchell somehwat was not happy with what DC was saying during the main event of UFC 334 . He says a commentator shouldn’t sound like he’s judging the fight. He believes that role belongs to the judges of that particular fight .

"I don't want to hear that sh*t. You know, you're not a judge."

Ciryl Gane defended his heavyweight title by unanimous decision at UFC 334 main event .But Mitchell had a very different take on the fight. “I thought Hokit did enough to win the fight,” he said. Also ,Mitchell mentioned it in a social media video. “I'm getting tired of DC, in the middle of a fight, insinuating he knows who's winning,”

Mitchell gave Hokit the first 4 rounds . He thought Hokit had done enough to win them. He also conceded that Gane won the fifth round but did not feel it was enough to win him the fight.



“Josh Hokit won that fight, I don’t care what nobody says. I gave Hokit 1-4”

But the judges saw it differently and gave the win to Gane. Mitchell may not agree with their scorecards but his main beef was with what Cormier said during the fight.

Mitchell felt DC needs to let the action speak for itself and not make it sound like the outcome is already decided.

Why Are Some Fans Calling DC Biased?

Mitchell is not the only one questioning Cormier’s commentary. Some fans have also said that he’s favouring one fighter over the other.

During the Gane-Hokit fight some viewers thought DC praised Gane too much. They felt he talked a lot about Gane’s good work, but didn’t give Hokit enough credit.

Similar complaints have been lodged during other UFC fights. Some fans feel Cormier can favour one fighter when speaking on the mic. Some viewers have also questioned his remarks about Dagestani fighters.

That's what the fans believe. They don’t prove Cormier is biased. Still, they suggest there are problems with the way he comments during the fight .



Cormier has been a UFC commentator for years. He is also well versed in the sport. He was a two-division UFC champion before moving into commentary.

But that doesn’t mean fans will agree with everything he says. Some want him to give equal credit to both fighters who are fighting regardless of who's winning.

Mitchell’s complaint is about more than the outcome of one fight. He doesn't want Cormier to sound like he's already picking a winner while the bout is going on .