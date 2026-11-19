NEW UFC Double Champ Calls out Jon Jones Following Josh Hokit Beef Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Jon Jones and Josh Hokit Credits: Instagram/@jonnybones and Instagram/@theincredible_hok

Daniel Cormier is not happy with how Jon Jones has mocked and launched personal attacks on Josh Hokit.

From This Article 1 . Jon Jones Unwilling to Fight Josh Hokit

The beef between Jon Jones and Josh Hokit has become the hottest topic in UFC right now. Both the fighters have been throwing shade at each other online for the last few days. With the attacks often getting personal, former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier gave out a stern reply to Jones. It all started with Jones mocking the American fighter after he failed to clinch the UFC heavyweight title. Immediately, Hokit decided to start the war of words. Reflecting on the situation, Cormier expressed his disappointment with how ‘Bones’ repeatedly attacks people with harsh words. He said, “To me, that's why it's disappointing about the way that Jon Jones actually attacks people, and he's done it time and time again. In most cases, it's when that person's down... Josh didn't mention him this time though. Jones took the opportunity to try to come at that dude.”

DC also pointed out that since Jones is currently retired, there was no point in starting a fresh beef. After all, these online battles will never result in an actual bout inside the octagon. The champ champ continued, “If you're retired, you don't pick fights with these guys because you're not going to fight them, and you have no intention to fight them.” Well, it looks like Cormier is correct because Jones had just rejected a fight offer from Hokit. Jon Jones Unwilling to Fight Josh Hokit As the online exchange often got ugly, Hokit recently offered Jones the opportunity to settle the beef inside the octagon. Unfortunately, the former champion made his intentions clear: he wants to stay retired and not indulge in any more fighting. Replying to Hokit, Jones said, “LOL, wouldn't you like that? The opportunity to lose again? You literally just lost. Let's not pretend I didn't do to you in sparring what I did every single time. Go ahead and lie to the fans if you want. Greg saw it, and the whole team saw it.” “You literally couldn't beat Gane. You had the opportunity to be considered the baddest man on the planet, and you had 25 minutes to prove it. And let's not start talking street stuff in Albuquerque. It's really not that serious, and you're not about that life.”