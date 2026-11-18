Jon Jones criticizes Josh Hokit’s fighting style against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334.

During their online banter, Hokit claimed that Jones lost to him in sparring. Replying to this, the Englishman pointed out how the American fighter was struggling to land punches on Gane.

In his initial analysis, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion stated that Ciryl Gane was rightfully awarded the victory. However, with a lot of speculation about Hokit being robbed of a win, ‘Bones’ has doubled down on his analysis.

Jon Jones is hitting back at Josh Hokit yet again. It's been almost three days since the two fighters have been at loggerheads. Ever since Hokit’s loss in the UFC 334 main event, the war of words has started.

Jones wrote, “Bro, did you see the way you were lunging forward and struggling to land anything on Gane? And now somehow, you expect me, the team, and the fans to believe that you walked me down with some magical jab? Bro, seriously, let your brain heal. This argument feels unfair.”

Surely, this reply puts further fuel to the fire. Previously, Hokit has dragged Jones’ troubled past to attack him verbally. He also held Jones responsible for the deteriorating mental and physical health of one of his teammates.

Jon Jones Rejects Fight Offer from Josh Hokit

In the middle of their heated arguments on X, Hokit decided to challenge the former heavyweight champion to a fight. But despite Hokit’s interest, Jones made it clear that the feud is not going outside of the online realm, as the 39-year-old is in no mood to get inside the octagon.

Jones replied, “LOL, wouldn't you like that? The opportunity to lose again? You literally just lost. Let's not pretend I didn't do to you in sparring what I did every single time. Go ahead and lie to the fans if you want. Greg saw it, and the whole team saw it.”

“You literally couldn't beat Gane. You had the opportunity to be considered the baddest man on the planet, and you had 25 minutes to prove it. And let's not start talking street stuff in Albuquerque. It's really not that serious, and you're not about that life.”

With more updates coming in, UFC fans are now waiting eagerly to see what comes next.