Ciryl Gane's head coach, Fernand Lopez, recently shed some light on just how exhausted his star pupil was during the Josh Hokit showdown.

After five rounds of entertaining action, Gane got his hand raised via unanimous decision and retained the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Given that the bout broke the record for most combined significant strikes landed in a heavyweight fight at 383, and Gane accounted for 237 of them, it's no surprise that 'Bon Gamin' was forced to push himself hard.

Gane and Hokit threw down in a heavyweight title fight in the main event of UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two men put on an absolute barnburner, with Hokit initially catching Gane off guard with his forward pressure and striking. The Frenchman ultimately found his footing in the latter rounds and adjusted his strategy to chip away at his ever-advancing American opponent.

Fernand Lopez Says Ciryl Gane Couldn't Drink Water in UFC 334

In a sit-down with RMC Sport Combat, coach Fernand Lopez recalled just how worn out Ciryl Gane was during his fight against Josh Hokit. When asked about Gane's body language between rounds and how the Frenchman refused to hydrate despite being exhausted, Lopez claimed that his star pupil was too tired to drink water and explained why heavy breathing was to blame. He said:



"I know what that means. 'I can't drink now, I'll suffocate.' His breathing is so heavy that you need to lower your rate, focus, and calm your body down so you can breathe. The signal is, when I give him water, if he does that , I know he's not ready to drink. 15 seconds left, I tell him, 'If you don't drink now, you go back out with nothing at all.' Water still matters in coaching."

While many were impressed with Gane's performance, fans criticized him for seemingly making a habit of poking his opponents' eyes. The Frenchman controversially poked Hokit in the opening round and got away with it thanks to referee Marc Goddard not seeing it happen.

Gane now has a professional record of 15-2, with one no-contest. Ten of those wins notably via a finish. Meanwhile, Hokit is now 10-1 as an MMA fighter, suffering his first career loss against Gane at UFC 334.

Ciryl Gane's Coach Fernand Lopez Admits Josh Hokit Surprised Them

In the same interview, coach Fernand Lopez admitted that Josh Hokit's fighting style and tenacity surprised them. He also admitted that the game plan they mapped out for Ciryl Gane was rendered useless within the first three minutes of the fight.

Explaining that Hokit's willingness to fight through pain is what sets him apart, coach Lopez compared the American fighter to a "zombie" and said:

"In the first three minutes, we said the game plan is done. What we planned can't hold up. Normally, pain makes you afraid to come forward. He doesn't have that. He's completely disconnected. He walks forward like a zombie."