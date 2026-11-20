Former UFC star and ONE Championship champion, John Lineker has signed with Gamebred FC to bring a whole new level of violence.

In the first 15 months of Lineker being a professional MMA fighter, he had a record of 6-5 and appeared to be a journeyman in the greatest sense of the word.

After a 16-fight career in the UFC , which saw him compete in a number of big fights, including two back-to-back main events, Lineker made the move over to ONE Championship and compete across both Muay Thai and MMA.

John Lineker has made another career switch-up and this time it promises violence. The heavy-hitting Brazilian has signed with Jorge Masvidal's promotion, Gamebred FC, a bare-knuckle MMA promotion.

'Hands of Stone' would go on a tear from 2010 to 2011, and across a period of 23 months would rack up an impressive 13 wins. On that run, he would win the Jungle Fight bantamweight championship, securing his ticket to the UFC.

Like many before him, Lineker would drop down in weight for his UFC debut, a loss to Louis Gaudinot. He would also miss the flyweight limit by a pound.

He then put together a string of four wins, with three coming by way of TKO, earning him a title eliminator fight against Ali Bagautinov. A loss to the Russian would see him go on a tear again, but his fourth UFC weight miss would force him up to bantamweight. Back-to-back main event wins saw him face TJ Dillashaw at UFC 207 in an unofficial title eliminator, although he would lose to the American.

He ended his UFC tenure with a loss to Cory Sandhagen and made the move over to ONE.

ONE Championship Run

With three straight wins under the ONE banner, Lineker would earn a title shot against Bibiano Fernandes. In a performance that echoed the name of the event (Lights Out), Lineker knocked out Fernandes and claimed championship gold. The highest point of his career saw a considerable downward trajectory following the win in Singapore.

He would miss weight in his next fight and was stripped. In the fight, he was unable to continue after a groin strike. The rematch would see a fourth-round corner stoppage, and Lineker wouldn't be able to gain his belt back.

He would miss weight again, albeit in a winning effort and pick up another win before losing to Shinya Aoki in an openweight bout.

He would have several fights under Muay Thai rules for ONE, but ended his tenure with the promotion on a four-fight losing skid.

He looks to re-find lost form under the Gamebred FC banner.