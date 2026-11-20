Muay Thai World Champion Asadula Imangazaliev faces off with Aslamjon Ortikov ahead of their rematch at The Inner Circle 39

Top-ranked contender Aslamjon "El Pantera" Ortikov has not changed his mind about what happened in June.

They first met in June 2026, when Imangazaliev claimed a split decision over five rounds to become the undisputed champion. Ortikov believed he won that fight, and he now has the chance to right that wrong.

It streams exclusively for members via live.onefc.com . The bout is also the last quarterfinal of the 2026-2027 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old will challenge reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Asadula "The Dagestan Ninja" Imangazaliev in the main event of The Inner Circle 39 on Friday, November 20, from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Uzbek southpaw holds a 24-1 career record and a 10-1 ONE Championship mark, and the hybrid Muay Thai-kickboxer has a near-complete skill set.

Ortikov Thought He Won the Middle Rounds in Their June Encounter

The challenger remains puzzled by the result of the first meeting. He felt he had control through the middle rounds, and that belief shaped how he approached the closing moments of the battle.

"After our first fight, I don’t know why, especially in rounds three and four, I thought I won the fight. By the end of round five, I was already a bit calmed down because I I had won. But the judges gave another decision. I didn’t expect it, but it is what it is," Ortikov stated.

That split decision gave Ortikov the first loss of his career. Before June, the Uzbek southpaw had won all 24 of his professional fights, with 13 of those victories coming via finish, and he carried a perfect 10-0 ONE Championship record into the title fight.

The defeat has not shaken his confidence, and Ortikov now stands as the No. 1 contender in the division with a chance to rewrite the result at The Inner Circle 39.

Ortikov Has Prepared Specific Defenses for the Champ’s Reach

Ortikov has done his homework on the champion’s physical tools. He knows what makes Imangazaliev dangerous from range and has built a camp around neutralizing it.

"As for his strongest weapons, he is tall. His legs and his hands are really long, and he can reach from a distance easily. But I’m preparing for this. I am preparing for how to defend against it," Ortikov explained.

Imangazaliev made his ONE Championship debut in July 2024 and became the first Russian to capture a ONE Muay Thai World Title in just two years. The Dagestan-born striker, now based in Pattaya, Thailand, has finished seven of his nine ONE Championship opponents and even earned praise from Joe Rogan, who called him one of the most terrifying strikers alive.

Ortikov Expects a More Exciting War Now at The Inner Circle 39

Both men know each other far better now, and Ortikov expects that familiarity to change the nature of the fight. He believes the second meeting will be even more intense.

"It is definitely going to be different. It’s going to be more exciting, more of a war than the first one. Now we already know each other because we’ve already fought. We’ve adapted to each other’s style, so this one is going to be more interesting," Ortikov said.

Reaching the Grand Prix semifinals, avenging his loss, and claiming the world title are all on the line, and a win would also make Ortikov Uzbekistan’s first ONE Muay Thai World Champion. Imangazaliev, for his part, wants a decisive victory to stay unbeaten and send a statement to the rest of the Grand Prix field.

Watch The Inner Circle 39 exclusively on live.onefc.com beginning at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.