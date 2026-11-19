Reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Asadula "The Dagestan Ninja" Imangazaliev is ready to defend his crown, and he has a point to prove in his upcoming rematch.

The two first met in June 2026 , when Imangazaliev claimed a split decision over five rounds to become the undisputed champion.

That bout also serves as the last quarterfinal of the 2026-2027 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, and fans can stream it exclusively via live.onefc.com .

The Russian will face top contender Aslamjon "El Pantera" Ortikov in the main event of The Inner Circle 39 on Friday, November 20.

Why Imangazaliev Accepted the Rematch at The Inner Circle 39

The champion is not interested in a close call this time. He wants a statement performance at The Inner Circle 39 that leaves no doubt about who the better fighter truly is.

"I need to dominate. That’s why I accepted this rematch. It’s important for me to win, of course, and protect my belt, but I always go for the knockout," Imangazaliev stated.

The 23-year-old Dagestani holds a 13-0 career record and a 9-0 ONE Championship mark with seven finishes, including a knockout of legend Nong-O Hama, who has since beaten Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the first quarterfinal to reach the semifinals.

The Russian Champion Admits He Was Too Tight in the First Fight

The champion has watched the first fight and has an honest assessment of what went wrong. He credits Ortikov for the quality of his style.

"He’s also young. He has a little bit of the same style. He also moves so much, and he has good technique. That’s why it’s a hard fight. I need to relax a little bit more. I was too tight in the first fight. There are many small things that we need to fix for the second fight," Imangazaliev explained.

Ortikov, also 23, carries a 24-1 career record and a 10-1 ONE Championship mark into the rematch at The Inner Circle 39. Both fighters earned their US$100,000 main roster contracts through the ONE Friday Fights circuit, and Ortikov wants to avenge his only loss, claim the title, and join Nong-O Hama in the semifinals.

Imangazaliev Wants to Show His Level Despite Uzbek Support for Ortikov

Messages of support from Uzbekistan have been pouring in for Ortikov, and the champion welcomes it. It only adds to his motivation to prove a point.

"I want to show how I can finish this guy, because it’s good that many people from Uzbekistan send messages supporting him. Of course, it’s no problem. But I want to show my level. I’m on another level," Imangazaliev said.

Ortikov is chasing history as Uzbekistan’s first ONE Muay Thai World Champion, so the stakes are high for both sides. For Imangazaliev, a finish would end any debate and send him into the semifinals with his belt intact

Watch The Inner Circle 39 exclusively on live.onefc.com beginning at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.