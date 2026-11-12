Reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Asadula Imangazaliev is thinking about a potential showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the final of the 2026-2027 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

A week later, Imangazaliev defends his belt for the first time against top contender and former opponent Aslamjon Ortikov in the main event of The Inner Circle 39 on Friday, November 20, live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The rematch is the final quarterfinal of the tournament.

Rodtang returns to action this Friday against living legend Nong-O Hama in the first quarterfinal at The Inner Circle 38, and he is the favorite to reach the final. The match streams exclusively on live.onefc.com .

First, though, both men have quarterfinals to get through, and the Russian titleholder has a lot to say about the possibility.

Imangazaliev Would Like Rodtang After Ortikov but is Unsure Things Will Play Out

The champion has made it clear that a meeting with the biggest name in Muay Thai is something he wants. He also acknowledges that circumstances have shifted and there are no guarantees.

"Yes, it would be very nice for me if Rodtang makes it. I want to fight Rodtang after Aslamjon. But things have changed a little bit, and I don't know now," Imangazaliev said.

A potential final against Rodtang, who just rubbed shoulders with Chris Hemsworth, would pair the division's current king with the former six-time champion and one of the most recognizable fighters in the sport. Imangazaliev has to get through a hungry Ortikov first, and Rodtang has Nong-O in his way.

The Russian ONE World Champion Questions Whether Rodtang Still has the Hunger

Imangazaliev has an opinion about Rodtang's mindset, and he does not shy away from sharing it. He wonders whether the weight of success has dulled the former champion's desire, while leaving room for the possibility that he is wrong.

"When you have everything, maybe when you wake up in the morning, you think, 'I have everything. Why do I need this?' And maybe he's not hungry. But I don't know. Maybe he's still hungry too," the Russian explained.

Rodtang has made no secret of his hunger to reclaim the flyweight crown, but the champion's comments add an edge to a potential final. Whether the Thai megastar proves him wrong will be answered inside the ring on Friday against Nong-O.

Imangazaliev Says His Difference is in Mind, Mentality, and Character

Asked how he compares to other fighters in the division, Imangazaliev declined to go into detail. He believes his performances speak for themselves.

"I don't need to speak about this because people can see it in my fights. My technique is different, my mind, my mentality, my character, everything is different. Every fighter is different, of course, but I'm here to stay champion," he said.

Imangazaliev’s incredible and unprecedented striking has produced a perfect record and a world title in record time. A win over Ortikov in the rematch would send him into the semifinals with his first title defense complete and keep his path open to a final against Rodtang or whoever emerges from the opposite side of the bracket.

Watch The Inner Circle 38 and The Inner Circle 39 exclusively on live.onefc.com beginning at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.