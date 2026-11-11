Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon is used to sharing the spotlight with some of the biggest names in combat sports, but last month, he got to meet a bona fide Hollywood superstar.

The former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion traveled to Ratchaburi, Thailand, where Chris Hemsworth and his crew are filming the action-packed Extraction 3 . The 29-year-old Thai megastar got a firsthand look at the production and came away with a story he will not forget.

The bout goes down live inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and fans can stream it at live.onefc.com .

Thai Megastar meets his fellow countryman Nong-O Hama in the quarterfinals of the 2026-2027 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at The Inner Circle 38 on Friday, November 13.

Rodtang Finds Hemsworth Warm and Down to Earth

Hemsworth, 43, is one of the highest-paid actors in the world and is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rodtang, however, was struck most by how kind the Australian star was on set.

“He’s super sweet. After he finished a scene, he walked over to give me a hug and shake my hand. Whenever he took a break between takes, he’d walk over to chat and invite me to take photos with him,” Rodtang said.

It was a fitting meeting between two stars at the top of their respective worlds. Rodtang is widely regarded as the biggest Muay Thai megastar on the planet, and his resume backs it up. The Jitmuangnon Gym product holds a 17-3 record in ONE Championship and an eye-popping 274-44 career record, and he currently sits at #2 in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

Rodtang Offers Striking Tips to Hollywood's Thor

The visit was far from a formal meet-and-greet. Rodtang felt comfortable enough to joke around with Hemsworth, and he even offered a few pointers while the actor rehearsed his fight choreography.

“We were messing around and joking with each other on set. While he was rehearsing his action scenes, I’d offer advice like, ‘You should throw your strikes like this instead,’ just putting myself out there,” he explained.

Rodtang’s confidence in front of the camera is matched by the experience of his next opponent. Nong-O Hama, a former longtime Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion, is 40 years old and carries a 268-59 career record into the fight. The Superbon Training Camp and Evolve MMA representative is ranked #3 in the division, and few fighters in the sport can match the depth of his credentials.

A Dream Moment for a Lifelong Fan

For Rodtang, the day carried extra meaning. Before he became a global star himself, he was simply a moviegoer buying tickets to watch Hemsworth on the big screen. Getting a sneak peek at the production was a full-circle moment, and the generosity did not end when he left the set.

“As a kid who used to just buy movie tickets to watch him on screen, getting to see him in action before the movie even comes out was an incredible feeling. Once I got home, I messaged him saying I forgot the hammer, and he replied, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll send you one of the hammers,’” Rodtang recalled.

Rodtang will need that good energy, because the numbers on the other side of the ring are just as imposing. Between them, the two Thai legends have racked up 542 career wins, a staggering total that shows just how much experience will be packed into one Lumpinee Stadium ring. Only one of them will punch that ticket, and the winner will take a big step toward the Grand Prix crown.

Watch The Inner Circle 38 exclusively on live.onefc.com beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT.