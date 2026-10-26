Two of ONE Championship's superstar strikers had a Hollywood encounter this past week.

The meeting carries extra context for Rodtang. When a scheduled bout between the Thai megastar and Nong-O Hama was cancelled last November after the former flyweight king fell ill, Hemsworth sent the fighter a video shoutout in support.

Hemsworth is one of the highest-paid actors in the world, best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is currently in Thailand filming the third installment of the Extraction franchise.

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon visited Australian Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth on the set of Extraction 3 in Ratchaburi, Thailand, and British striker Ben Woolliss held pads for the Thor actor in a training session that blended two very different worlds.

Hemsworth Called Rodtang an Absolute Champion

The visit made an impression on both sides. Hemsworth took to Instagram to share his reaction to meeting the biggest Muay Thai star in the world, and the tone of his message reflected genuine admiration for the iconic fighter.

"Honoured to have Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon visit us on the Extraction 3 set today! All class, absolute champion. Thanks for the personalised gloves, straight to the trophy room!" Hemsworth wrote.

Rodtang owns a 274-44 career record and a 17-3 ONE Championship slate, and he is the most recognizable face in Muay Thai worldwide. "The Iron Man” is currently preparing for his 2026-27 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinal against legend Nong-O Hama at The Inner Circle 38 on Friday, November 13.

Rodtang Responded with Love and Gratitude

Rodtang's own post captured the warmth of an encounter that the Thai megastar clearly found genuinely meaningful. The Instagram video he posted showed the two sharing a hug and a laugh on the Extraction 3 set.

"Thank you for the opportunity to meet you, my brother. I will always love and respect you," Rodtang stated.

The relationship between Hemsworth and Rodtang now extends beyond a fan-to-fighter dynamic, with a set visit, personalised gloves, and a mutual social media exchange marking the beginning of what appears to be a genuine friendship.

Woolliss Held Pads and Taught Hemsworth Kicks, Knees, and More

While Rodtang's visit to the Extraction 3 set made headlines, Woolliss had his own memorable encounter with Hemsworth in a very different setting. The 32-year-old British striker met the Hollywood superstar at a gym, stepping inside the ring to hold pads and put Hemsworth through his paces with kicks, knees, and combinations in a hands-on training session.

"Pleasure to catch up and have a session with the bro @chrishemsworth. Throwing some power behind those shots! Great to meet the team also, good people good training! Until the next," Woolliss stated.

Not many combat sports fighters get to step inside the ring with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and Woolliss made the most of the opportunity. His photos and videos from the session gave fans a rare look at Hemsworth throwing strikes under professional instruction.