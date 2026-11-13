Former six-time ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon has made it clear that he is taking nothing for granted in the 2026-2027 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Now they finally get their showdown, this time with a semifinal spot on the line. Rodtang considered Nong-O his idol during his childhood, which only adds more weight to the matchup.

The two Thai legends were scheduled to meet at ONE 173 last November for the vacant flyweight crown, but Rodtang fell ill before the bout and it was called off.

He faces former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama in the first quarterfinal at The Inner Circle 38, live from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, November 13. It streams exclusively for members at live.onefc.com .

Rodtang Warns Nobody to Expect an Easy Night Against Nong-O

“The Iron Man” has no interest in the idea that he will cruise past the legend in front of him. He has a deep respect for Nong-O's skills and fight IQ, and he wants everyone to know it.

"I don't want anyone thinking I'll walk through Nong-O easily – I never underestimate any opponent. And with Nong-O's high fight IQ and lifetime of experience, he can read your moves instantly," Rodtang said.

Nong-O is one of the most technical fighters in the sport, and Rodtang's aggressive, forward-pressing style will be tested against a man who can adjust on the fly. “The Iron Man” understands that a careless approach could be punished.

Rodtang Once Said He Would Not Fight Nong-O but Now Ready to Give Everything

There was a time when Rodtang did not want this matchup at all. He explained how his feelings have changed and why the respect he has for Nong-O will not stop him from going all out.

"There was actually a time when I said I didn't want to fight Nong-O because I respected him too much. Back then, he was in a different weight division, so I could say that. However, my respect and love for him as my big brother will always remain the same. But inside the ring, I'll give it my absolute all," Rodtang explained.

Rodtang, 29, is the number two-ranked contender with a 274-44 professional record and holds the most wins in ONE's all-striking matchups. He wants to return to the win column after a tough loss in his most recent outing and reclaim the title he never lost inside the ring.

Rodtang Calls the Grand Prix the Ultimate Test for His Comeback

Rodtang sees the tournament as the perfect proving ground. The format leaves no room for easy fights, and he knows every opponent in the field is dangerous.

"It's the ultimate test for this comeback. We can't pick and choose opponents anymore, and we can't overlook anyone. Among those eight fighters, you have to prove you're the absolute best in the rankings. You can't take anyone lightly," Rodtang said.

A win over Nong-O would send Rodtang into the semifinals and keep his hopes alive of reclaiming the flyweight title he never lost in the ring. He is the favorite to reach the final, but he knows that nothing about this bracket is guaranteed.

Watch The Inner Circle 38 exclusively on live.onefc.com beginning at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.