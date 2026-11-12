Muay Thai legend and former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama is ready for one of the biggest fights of his career.

The two Thai greats were originally scheduled to meet at ONE 173 last November for the vacant flyweight crown, but Rodtang fell ill before the fight and it was called off.

The 40-year-old faces former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the 2026-27 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals at The Inner Circle 38 on Friday, November 13.

Now they finally get to settle it in a tournament setting, with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Rodtang considered Nong-O his idol during his childhood, which adds a unique layer to a matchup between two of the most beloved fighters in the sport.

Nong-O Feels Honored to Be One of Eight Fighters in the Grand Prix

The Muay Thai veteran is grateful to be part of the tournament and has reflected on what his selection means. He believes the promotion still sees something special in him.

"I feel truly honored. Being selected as one of the eight fighters means the promotion must still see something special in me. They probably view me as a former champion who still brings veteran dexterity to the table, and someone who can draw crowds and hype up fight fans," Nong-O stated.

Nong-O holds a 268-59 professional record and a 13-5 ONE Championship mark as a former eight-time ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion. He hopes to reach the semifinals and eventually claim flyweight gold to become a two-division ONE World Champion.

Living Legend Tells Rodtang to Keep Brotherhood Out of the Ring

Nong-O and Rodtang share a deep mutual respect, but the legend wants the fans to get exactly what they came for. His message to his former admirer is clear.

"To Rodtang, since this is a tournament fight, let's give the fans an absolute war. We're brothers before and after the fight, but once we step inside that ring, we can lay it all on the line and hold nothing back," Nong-O said.

Rodtang is known as one of the most aggressive fighters in the world and holds the most wins in ONE Championship’s all-striking matchups. He also wants to reclaim the flyweight title that he never lost in the ring, which makes him more motivated than ever to advance in the tournament.

Nong-O Has Studied Rodtang but Will Solve the Puzzle Step by Step

The veteran is not claiming to have all the answers before the bell. He has done his homework on Rodtang but knows that a fight of this magnitude demands adjustments in real time.

"I have studied him. But when it comes to the specific openings to exploit, I'd have to solve the puzzle step-by-step, adjusting as unfolds. Rodtang is definitely going to come out aggressive," Nong-O said.

That patient, problem-solving approach is a hallmark of Nong-O's style, and it will be tested against one of the most relentless fighters in the sport. With a semifinal spot on the line, the winner of this quarterfinal will move one step closer to flyweight gold and a silver belt.

Watch The Inner Circle 38 exclusively on live.onefc.com beginning at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.