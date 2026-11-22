NEW “Seen So Many Times in My Head”: Navajo Stirling Explains How He Handled Jiri Prochazka

March 28, 2026, Seattle, Wa, USA: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON Ã¢â‚¬ MARCH 28: Navajo Stirling preparing for his fight against Bruno Lopes in a Light Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena on March 28, 2026 in Seattle, WA. Seattle USA Imago

Navajo Stirling credits patience and composure for his victory over Jiri Prochazka, revealing that he had visualised the fight several times before stepping into the octagon.

From This Article 1 . Navajo Stirling Explains His Victory Over Jiri Prochazka

The 29-year-old light heavyweight delivered one of the biggest performances of his career, knocking out former champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Qatar last Saturday. The victory was significant in itself, but it is also worth noting that this was Stirling’s first five-round main event. Despite the pressure, he handled the occasion with composure. Following the win, the surging light heavyweight revealed the mindset he carried into the fight. Navajo Stirling Explains His Victory Over Jiri Prochazka “Staying patient was definitely key. There were certain times where Jiří had his moments, and he put me in the position that I’ve seen so many times in my head, where he does well and where he’s able to capitalize and get all of his finishes,” Stirling told UFC News.

“So when I was put in those situations, I just had to relax, remain calm, keep my feet and just stick to what I was taught by my coaches,” he added. In the opening round, it appeared that the former champion had the upper hand, even scoring a knockdown against Stirling. However, the New Zealander came out strong in the second round, finding success with his counterstrikes. Despite the pressure, Prochazka continued to move fluidly. However, Stirling found his opening just seconds before the end of the second round. Stirling baited Prochazka into throwing his pull counter with a cross feint before landing a shifting right hook that sent him crashing to the canvas. He followed up with a vicious one-two to finish the fight at the 4:58 mark. Ranked No. 7 in the division, Stirling is now undefeated across 12 professional fights. He has six UFC victories, four of which have come by stoppage. At just 29, Stirling has built a resume that is difficult to overlook. However, his next big opportunity could depend on the return of reigning light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, who is expected to return in the second quarter of next year.