Despite having trained together once, Ronda Rousey didn't shy away from dissing Kayla Harrison after their rift.

During the build-up to Rousey's fight with Carano, she disclosed a fond memory from the year 2006, when she trained in judo in Canada. 'Rowdy' revealed how she used to outperform every other woman in the facility in friendly 'Ippon Dupri' (the winner continuously fights the next opponent until there are none left) judo contests. Rousey also quipped that it would take a "90-kilo guy" to defeat her in most of those contests.

After Harrison debunked one of Rousey's claims and called her a 'liar' amid the feud, 'The Arm Collector' went no-holds-barred to call out the shift in Harrison's attitude over time. Rousey derided Harrison, reminding her how she had helped even with her "groceries."

Ronda Rousey and Kayla Harrison may have trained together as teammates with their eyes on the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but by 2026, their relationship had turned into a rocky one. A verbal war broke out between the two during the course of Rousey's return encounter against Gina Carano on May 16 under Jake Paul's MVP .

However, Harrison dubbed Rousey's entire story a fictitious one, portraying her as a liar during her appearance in the March 31 episode of Jorge Masvidal's Death Row MMA podcast. Harrison said, "Dude, that is literally a blatant fuc*ing lie. Now you’re just making shit up. That never happened," which clearly didn't impress Rousey.

'The Arm Collector' went on a tirade to deride Harrison during MVP's pre-event press conference on April 15. After mocking Harrison with a comparison to a "wet towel," Rousey fired back at her liar accusation, saying, "Who the fu*k are you to call me a liar? I was training there for five months, and) bit*h, you weren't even there."

Rousey, in turn, accused Harrison of lying because of the way she had changed her attitude. She highlighted how the reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion had stated she wouldn't ever speak ill of her, and yet went on to portray her as a liar shortly afterwards. "This bit*h just got here and is already caught in a lie," said Rousey. "What did she say when she won the belt? She said, 'Oh, I'm never gonna say anything bad about Ronda. She took care of me when I was broke in Japan and bought me groceries.'"

Rousey used Harrison's alleged confession about "groceries" to deliver her final blow. She quipped, "How about you shut the fu*k up and eat your groceries?"

The Harrison vs. Nunes UFC bantamweight title encounter, which finally went down at UFC 334, was already being billed as the biggest fight in women's MMA history at that point. During her rant, Rousey refused to accept this and went on to portray her fight with Carano as an encounter with far higher stakes.

Well, fans might have different opinions about which of the two aforementioned encounters was more significant in terms of women's MMA history. But many might also wish to know who, out of Rousey and Harrison, was right about the 'Ippon Dupri' contests in Canada. Was Rousey actually that dominant in them? Or was her story a work of her imagination, as Harrison stated?

Not many, except the ones who trained with Rousey in Canada, can answer.