Aleksandre Topuria and Santiago Luna met in the UFC Qatar preliminary card headliner.

Round one saw a lot of front foot pressure from Luna early on. He was pressuring Topuria up against the fence and making him pay for his poor striking defence. The Georgian was looking to shell up in a Philly shell and roll with the punches; however, the longer combinations Luna put together, the more shots got through.

It was Aleksandre who made the call to pull out his brother, Ilia Topuria , from the main event of UFC Freedom 250. It would be Ilia in the corner of his brother earlier tonight; however, it would be the same outcome: an L on the record of a Topuria brother.

Headlining the UFC Qatar preliminary card was a bantamweight bout between Aleksandre Topuria and Santiago Luna. Heading into the bout, all eyes were on Topuria, who has been in the media a lot in recent months.

Partway through the first, Topruia was able to get his timing down and land some big shots, dropping Luna with a big shot, despite it being blocked. Unfortunately for Topuria, the volume of Luna likely won him the round.

Aleksandre was seen holding his shoulder as the round ended, suggesting an injury.

Round 2

It was the same story at the beginning of the second round, as Luna was on the front foot, landing a high volume of shots. The 22-year-old Luna couldn't miss with his jab, stinging Topuria on several occasions and, more often than not, following them up with clipping hooks. He began to mix in heavy leg kicks and punish Topuria.

Whenever Topuria began to put a string of shots together, Luna would land a heavy leg kick and offset him.

Two rounds to Luna heading into the final five minutes.

Round 3

Topuria had very little in round three to trouble Luna. His strength appeared to wane as a result of the threat of a heavy leg kick coming back at him.

Although Topuria did better in the final round and went all out in the last minute to try to finish the fight, Luna likely did enough to capture the third round.

The scores were read aloud, and they saw Luna win via split decision, handing Topuria his first loss in over 10 years.