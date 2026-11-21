Kevin Vallejos has his sights set on claiming UFC gold with a possible win over Aljamain Sterling in his next octagon outing.

'El Chino' is now set to face Sterling in a pivotal featherweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on Saturday at the Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena. The card will notably be headlined by a Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling light heavyweight showdown.

Vallejos is one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the UFC's featherweight division today and is on an impressive seven-fight win streak as a professional MMA fighter. He made his UFC debut against Choi Sueng-Woo in March 2025 and impressed fans with a statement first-round TKO win.

Given Vallejos' resume and his incredible first-round TKO win over Josh Emmett in his last outing, perhaps it's no surprise the 24-year-old fighter is looking to secure a title shot against UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski next.

Kevin Vallejos Eyes UFC Gold After Aljamain Sterling Showdown

If Kevin Vallejos gets past Aljamain Sterling, he believes he deserves a title shot. In an interview with MMA Fighting, 'El Chino' opened up about his expectations and explained how Sterling's legacy as a former bantamweight champion played into why he should be rewarded with a title opportunity if he got his hand raised at UFC Qatar. He said:



"Fighting a guy who has already held the belt, who knows what it feels like to be a champion, is a good experience. I think that if I beat him, I'm at the champion's level. He's one of the best, a legend. How many years has he been in the UFC? Many, with a lot of fights. He's beaten some really good guys, so I believe that if I win, I'm next."

Check out Kevin Vallejos' comments below:

Aljamain Sterling Issues Chilling Preview of Kevin Vallejos Clash at UFC Qatar

While Kevin Vallejos is chasing a shot at the UFC featherweight title, Aljamain Sterling is keenly focused on pursuing two-division glory. In an interview with UFC on Paramount+, the former bantamweight champion boldly dismissed Vallejos predicting a knockout victory over him, and said:

"If that's what he really thinks and believes, then he hasn't watched many of my fights. So if that's his path to victory, as I said before, good luck. It's going to be a long night for this guy. If anything, I can make it a short one for him. So, let me get the takedown early and send you on your way home. Nice first-class ticket back home to Argentina."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

For his part, Sterling is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Youssef Zalal at UFC Vegas 116 in April and is on a two-fight win streak. Prior to that, 'Funk Master' outpointed Brian Ortega over five rounds at UFC Shanghai last August.