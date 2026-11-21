"He's one of the best" - Kevin Vallejos wants Title Shot After Potential win Over Aljamain Sterling at UFC Qatar
Kevin Vallejos has his sights set on claiming UFC gold with a possible win over Aljamain Sterling in his next octagon outing.
Kevin Vallejos has his sights set on claiming UFC gold with a possible win over Aljamain Sterling in his next Octagon outing.
Vallejos is one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the UFC's featherweight division today and is on an impressive seven-fight win streak as a professional MMA fighter. He made his UFC debut against Choi Sueng-Woo in March 2025 and impressed fans with a statement first-round TKO win.
'El Chino' is now set to face Sterling in a pivotal featherweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on Saturday at the Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena. The card will notably be headlined by a Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling light heavyweight showdown.
Given Vallejos' resume and his incredible first-round TKO win over Josh Emmett in his last outing, perhaps it's no surprise the 24-year-old fighter is looking to secure a title shot against UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski next.
Kevin Vallejos Eyes UFC Gold After Aljamain Sterling Showdown
If Kevin Vallejos gets past Aljamain Sterling, he believes he deserves a title shot. In an interview with MMA Fighting, 'El Chino' opened up about his expectations and explained how Sterling's legacy as a former bantamweight champion played into why he should be rewarded with a title opportunity if he got his hand raised at UFC Qatar. He said:
"Fighting a guy who has already held the belt, who knows what it feels like to be a champion, is a good experience. I think that if I beat him, I'm at the champion's level. He's one of the best, a legend. How many years has he been in the UFC? Many, with a lot of fights. He's beaten some really good guys, so I believe that if I win, I'm next."
Check out Kevin Vallejos' comments below:
Aljamain Sterling Issues Chilling Preview of Kevin Vallejos Clash at UFC Qatar
While Kevin Vallejos is chasing a shot at the UFC featherweight title, Aljamain Sterling is keenly focused on pursuing two-division glory. In an interview with UFC on Paramount+, the former bantamweight champion boldly dismissed Vallejos predicting a knockout victory over him, and said:
"If that's what he really thinks and believes, then he hasn't watched many of my fights. So if that's his path to victory, as I said before, good luck. It's going to be a long night for this guy. If anything, I can make it a short one for him. So, let me get the takedown early and send you on your way home. Nice first-class ticket back home to Argentina."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:
For his part, Sterling is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Youssef Zalal at UFC Vegas 116 in April and is on a two-fight win streak. Prior to that, 'Funk Master' outpointed Brian Ortega over five rounds at UFC Shanghai last August.