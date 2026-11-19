Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has a message for his upcoming opponent.

During UFC Qatar fight week, "Funk Master" delivered a cool yet chilling message to "El Chino" during a sit-down interview with Paramount. He said:

The winner of this high-stakes featherweight clash could definitely become the next 145-pound title challenger, and thus Sterling does not want to only win this weekend. He has some serious plans to capture the UFC brass' attention.

This weekend at UFC Qatar , Sterling, who is chasing two-division glory, will take on knockout artist Kevin Vallejos. The buildup so far has been exciting. Both fighters have been taking nonstop, soft-hearted jabs at each other on social media.

"If that's what he really thinks and believes, then he hasn't watched many of my fights. So if that's his path to victory, as I said before, good luck. It's going to be a long night for this guy. If anything, I can make it a short one for him. So, let me get the takedown early and send you on your way home. Nice first-class ticket back home to Argentina."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

What Game Plan Can Fans Expect From Aljamain Sterling Against Vallejos

Sterling has proven how suffocating his grappling can be. In his most recent outing against Youssef Zalal, "Funk Master" scored six takedowns and had more than 13 minutes of control time en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Since moving up, the extra 10-11 pounds have served him well, and against Vallejos, Sterling plans to rely on the same grappling-heavy approach that has always served him well.

Vallejos, meanwhile, has been training with UFC's best submission artist, former lightweight champion and current BMF titleholder Charles Oliveira. The young gun from Argentina has worked on his takedown defense and wrestling to ensure he doesn't get ragdolled by Sterling this Saturday.

It is important to note that "El Chino" has recorded three knockout victories in just four UFC appearances.

Against the 37-year-old Sterling, Vallejos needs to keep the bout standing, find his range and rhythm early, and land a fight-ending blow to prove that a veteran and former champ like Sterling is easy game for him.