Kevin Vallejos outlines his path to UFC featherweight gold ahead of his crucial showdown with Aljamain Sterling at UFC Qatar.

It seems Vallejos is already looking past Sterling and remains confident that he will get his hand raised and cement himself as next in line for UFC gold.

This bout carries potential title implications, as the winner could fight for the title or be just one fight away from a title opportunity. Before this weekend’s showdown, Vallejos laid out two possible paths to UFC featherweight gold.

Rising featherweight contender Kevin Vallejos will be in action this weekend. He is set to take on former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC Qatar.

He explained that if featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who has hinted at moving up to face Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title, does move up, then Vallejos should get the opportunity to fight for the vacant 145-pound title against Jean Silva, who is also in the title mix after his knockout win over Jose Delgado in September.

Another possibility, according to Vallejos, is that if Volkanovski stays at featherweight to defend the title, He should be next in line after potentially beating Sterling this weekend.

“If Volk moves up. WE vs. Jean for the vacant belt. If Volk stays, WE are next,” Vallejos wrote on X.

Check out Kevin Vallejos' X post below:

Vallejos needs to get past Sterling this weekend to put himself in the title mix. That said, it will be an uphill battle for him, as ‘The Funkmaster’ has great grappling credentials.

However, the Argentine believes it can withstand Sterling's wrestling for long enough to eventually make him tire and knock him out. Now the former champion has responded to these comments.

Aljamain Sterling warns Kevin Vallejos

Sterling believes Vallejos has misunderstood the kind of challenge he will face if he expects to survive his wrestling attacks and eventually knock him out.

The former champion pointed out that his previous performances should give Vallejos a clear idea of what to expect. He also warned that the fight could end early if he manages to secure an early takedown.

"If that's what he really thinks and believes, then he hasn't watched many of my fights," Sterling said. "So if that's his path to victory, as I said before, good luck. It's going to be a long night for this guy. If anything, I can make it a short one for him. So, let me get the takedown early and send you on your way home. Nice first-class ticket back home to Argentina,” Sterling said.

Check out Aljamain Sterling’s comments below: