Conor McGregor and other UFC fighters share their reaction to Rockstar Games' GTA 6.

"In honor of GTA launching tomorrow, I announce to my entire workforce team, 400 strong across countries and continents, You have your entire day off tomorrow! Enjoy the game! Your pal, the boss Conor McGregor Snr."

The Irishman put up a post on his X account that read:

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor made waves in the fighting world as well as the gaming world when he announced a day off for his all of his employees across the world to play the highly anticipated GTA VI on its launch day.

The 38-year-old fighter is one of the biggest superstars the combat sports world has ever seen. His connection to video games goes beyond that of an everyday gamer, because McGregor has previously appeared in popular game titles like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Hitman: World of Assassination.

UFC Legend Rampage Jackson Praises GTA 6 After Its Release

Conor McGregor dropped a clip on X showing a 15-minute countdown to the official launch of Rockstar Games' latest sensation.

But McGregor wasn't the only fighter who was excited to play GTA 6. After the video game's release, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rampage Jackson right away jumped into the game and complimented it:

"GTA VI … I now understand why y'all took centuries to make this game. Immaculate"

Jackson is a longtime GTA fan. He's also been streaming his GTA gaming experience on Kick since last year.

Sean Strickland Criticises Young Men For Playing GTA 6 All Day

Not everybody is pro-gaming when it comes to MMA fighters. For example, the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, Sean Strickland.

In a video, the bold American put on a rant about young men who prioritise playing GTA 6 instead of getting out and training.

Strickland said, "I don’t understand these young men; I’m talking like 18 to early 20s. Like, I get it, dude, you guys want to play GTA. When I was a kid, I wanted to play GTA too. But my main drive was training and getting p***y. You want to call it a relationship; whatever you want to call it, I don’t care."

Strickland continued: "But these young men these days, man, they would rather just stay inside and play video games all day and not get (censored.) It’s like, I don’t understand you guys. You all need to shut off the consoles, you need to get outside, you need to get some (expletive deleted) because this is embarrassing."



Strickland is not necessarily against GTA 6. The man accepted that as a kid he also wanted to play GTA; he just wants young men who are 18 to their early 20s, focusing on training and relationships instead of just playing video games all day.