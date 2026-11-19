The release of GTA VI has been 13 years in the making and we take a look at who the UFC champions were when that game was released.

Online, everyone is looking back on where they were and what they were doing at the time of the GTA V release in comparison to the GTA VI release. We're going to do the same, but instead, look at the UFC champions when the 'old' game came out in comparison to this year's game.

GTA VI is finally upon us. After 13 long years, gaming fans will possibly have the most advanced game in history to play.

Who were the UFC Champions when GTA V was released?

Women's Strawweight and Women's Flyweight

None of the lightest weight classes in the UFC existed when GTA V was released. It would be over a year until Carla Esparza won the 115lbs belt following TUF and some four years until the flyweight title would be introduced.

Women's Bantamweight

Ronda Rousey was the queen of the UFC at the time of the GTA V release. She was under a year into her reign but was gearing up for the grudge match with Miesha Tate. She would go on to make a further five defences of her title before losing to Holly Holm in 2015.

Men's Flyweight

This one is predictable and would remain the same for a further four years. Demetrious Johnson held the 125lbs belt and had already made two defences of his title. He would go on to make another title defence in 2013 before going on to make a further eight defences before losing the belt and moving to ONE Championship.

Men's Bantamweight

Dominick Cruz had held the UFC bantamweight title after being upgraded from WEC champion. He hadn't defended the belt since 2011, and Brazil's Renan Barao was the interim champion. Barao had won the belt and went on to defend it just after the release of GTA V.

Men's Featherweight

Jose Aldo - Who else? In the midst of his long stint as champion, Jose Aldo was on a tear. The Brazilian had already made five defences of his belt and would go on to make two further defences before suffering 'that' famous loss to Conor McGregor.

Men's Lightweight

The men's 155lbs title was held by 'Showtime' Anthony Pettis. He had been the champion for less than a month, having submitted Benson Henderson in the first round. The American would go on to make just one defence of the title. Since GTA V was released, there have been seven champions and four interim champions in the lightweight division.

Men's Welterweight

The welterweight GOAT, Georges St-Pierre held the UFC welterweight title when GTA V was released. The Canadian had made eight defences of his belt and was in camp for his final 170lbs fight against Johnny Hendricks. He would go on to win that fight (in controversial fashion) and ultimately vacate the belt in December 2013.

Men's Middleweight

The middleweight division had a new king for the first time in seven years. Anderson Silva had recently come off the back of one of the biggest fights of his career when he'd lost to 'The All American', Chris Weidman. In a shock result, the wrestler, Weidman, had caught Silva as he was showboating, knocking the long-time champion out cold and ending Silva's 17 fight winning run.

Men's Light Heavyweight

Jon Jones was the hunted at 205lbs and was in the middle of his legendary title reign. 'Bones' was five fights into his title reign and would go on to make a further three defences. In the same week that GTA V was released, Jones would have his epic fight with Alexander Gustafsson in one of the greatest fights in UFC history.

Men's Heavyweight

The men's heavyweight title was held by Cain Velasquez in his second stint as champion. Having defeated Junior dos Santos in a rematch to reclaim the title, Velasquez would put an end to his rivalry with the Brazilian, finishing him in their trilogy bout. Following Velasquez's reign as heavyweight champ, there would be a further eight heavyweight champions and a whole host of interim belts contested for.