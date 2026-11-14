GTA 6 is undoubtedly the biggest game of this console generation and arguably the most anticipated video game of all time. Sean Strickland, however, doesn't seem to be buying into all the hype.

Third-party estimates from Sensor Tower suggest the game has already generated more than $1.1 billion in revenue from 11.27 million digital pre-orders alone as of Nov. 12. Projections are equally staggering, with nearly 1.5 million people in the U.S. expected to take time off work around the game's release, potentially resulting in $1 billion in lost revenue across the country.

To put the sheer scale of the latest entry in the Grand Theft Auto series into perspective, GTA 6 is reportedly the costliest video game ever made, with estimates placing its development budget exceeding $1 billion.

GTA 6 is undoubtedly the biggest game of this console generation and arguably the most anticipated video game of all time. While the gaming world eagerly awaits its Nov. 19 release, UFC middleweight Sean Strickland doesn't seem to be buying into all the hype.

However, Strickland has deemed GTA "G*y Slop."

Sean Strickland calls GTA "G*y Slop"

Earlier Friday, Strickland took to X to fire an unprovoked shot at developer Rockstar Games and the modern Grand Theft Auto games, claiming that the newer iterations of the franchise have always "sucked".

The UFC middleweight kingpin didn't stop there, but labeled the game "G*y Slop" in a subsequent post while arguing that an independent developer would have made a much better product with access to Rockstar-level resources:

"GTA is the definition of G*Y slop. Straight retardation to the brain. If any indie developer had Rockstar's resources, it would be a thousand times better."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

'Tarzan's issue with Rockstar Games appears to stem from the company's attempts to make games that cater to everyone, which he believes come at the expense of quality and difficulty scaling. Doubling down on his point, the American wrote:

"Red Dead Redemption 2. Great game after 3 hours and a f**k ton of modding. We can't make this game difficult; how will 8-year-old enjoy m****ring h****rs"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Strickland then took a wild U-turn. After initially slamming the game for its inadequate difficulty scaling, the American took another shot at it after apparently struggling to complete a difficult mission, before once again dismissing Grand Theft Auto as mindless garbage.

Sean Strickland Says Video Games are a Psyop

Sean Strickland seems convinced that certain video games are part of a well-orchestrated psyop to desensitize people to violence, with children bearing the brunt of what he believes is a deliberate operation.

During an appearance on Episode 325 of The Shawn Ryan Show, Strickland took aim at games like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto, accusing them of altering children's psyches and potentially pushing them towards more aggression. The UFC middleweight champion said:

"When video games intertwined with the military, it created a very different breed of people. Like, video games intertwined with the military, and you had, like, Call of Duty, where, like, all day long, you're a f**king little kid, and you're f**king shooting people. Grand Theft Auto. And everyone's like, 'Oh, you can't blame video games.' Like, how do you think it is when little kids now are spending f**king five hours a day shooting people in the f**king head, playing Grand Theft Auto, beating up h****rs? There's been, like, a psyop to slowly f**king people up and desensitizing people."