Sean Strickland has finally given his two cents on the upcoming Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit title bout.

Fight fans and athletes believe that since Hokit has not tasted deep waters yet, at UFC 334, once the Octagon door shuts, the more experienced Gane, who is much bigger at 265 pounds, will rely on his well-rounded skill set and experience to hand Hokit his first career defeat.

This weekend, in the main event of UFC 334, newly minted undisputed heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will make the first defense of his title against the undefeated Josh Hokit.

Sean Strickland Confident Josh Hokit TKO's Ciryl Gane or Submits Him at UFC 334

Sean Strickland believes Ciryl Gane's wrestling is a major weakness. "Tarzan," while questioning Gane's wrestling credentials, pointed to the Frenchman's first-round submission loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285 as proof. In that fight, Gane was controlled for just 57 seconds, during which Jones took him down twice and managed to force the tap with a guillotine choke.

Despite Gane opening as the betting favorite against Josh Hokit at UFC 334, Strickland believes the odds will soon shift in Hokit's favor. He said:

"When fought Jon Jones, his wrestling was so bad. Josh Hokit is a smart guy, he's gonna take him down. I'm thinking either a TKO or submission in the second or third round."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments about Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit below:

Where Josh Hokit will Thrive at UFC 334

Josh Hokit has not yet faced a well-rounded opponent like Ciryl Gane. However, the former All-American wrestler has already shared the octagon with knockout artists and veterans like Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes in 2026. "The Incredible Hok" managed to knock out Lewis in round two at UFC Freedom 250 and before that, he turned Blaydes's face into a horror movie at UFC 327, while cruising to a unanimous decision win.

The Blaydes bout has proved that Hokit does not lack cardio, unless he decides to go all out from the very first frame. It is also important to note that he will weigh considerably less than Gane at UFC 334. A combatant who's lighter is often faster, meaning Hokit's speed could play a major role this weekend. He must be faster than "Bon Gamin" on the feet.

The challenger's wrestling and constant pressure could also force the champ to limit his leg kicks, something Gane frequently uses due to his Muay Thai background. For Hokit, the key will be to create chaos with his speed and unpredictability. He needs to prevent Gane from finding his range rhythm, as fans already know how "Bon Gamin" tends to fare against unpredictable fighters.