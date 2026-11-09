Ciryl Gane opens up about Josh Hokit’s personality ahead of their heavyweight title showdown at UFC 334 on November 14.

The American contender has continued his trash talk and unusual tactics to get under Gane’s skin. However, the heavyweight champion says he is not affected by any comments from ‘The Incredible Hok’.

Hokit has an entertaining personality and is never afraid to speak his mind. From trash-talking his rivals to releasing diss tracks, he always finds a way to stay in the spotlight. While many fans appreciate his unique approach to promoting himself and his fights, others find his antics cringeworthy and question whether he takes the sport seriously.

Ciryl Gane has shared his thoughts on Josh Hokit’s personality ahead of their scheduled heavyweight title fight, the headliner of UFC 334, taking place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden. The Frenchman believes Hokit is far more intelligent than his public persona suggests.

Speaking during the UFC 334 Countdown show, Gane acknowledged Hokit’s intelligence and suggested that the American deliberately acts like a clown to entertain fans and fool his opponents into underestimating him.

"He is smart. He is really smart. He pretends he's a clown, that he's stupid. But he's not. He's really not."

Check out Ciryl Gane’s comments below:

Whether you like Hokit’s unfiltered trash talk personally or not, one thing is certain; he has brought plenty of eyeballs and excitement to the heavyweight division.

Interestingly, he has backed up his trash talk every time he has entered the UFC octagon, maintaining his undefeated record and holding a professional record of 10 wins.

However, in the lead-up to UFC 334, Hokit remains an underdog against Gane. That said, Jorge Masvidal believes the American could pull off the upset and has explained his reasoning.

Jorge Masvidal puts his money on Josh Hokit to defeat Ciryl Gane

Speaking on the Deep Waters show, Masvidal predicted that Hokit will get his hand raised against Gane at UFC 334. The former BMF champion believes the American challenger will use his wrestling prowess, which will be his biggest weapon.

“I think Hokit gets him down, he could break him, standing over him, punching him. Gane will almost get away, he'll re-shoot. ... I'm betting the house on Hokit, and I'm literally betting the house on Hokit because the odds, I'm going to put real f*cking money on Hokit,” Masvidal said

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below: