Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez went viral after convincing an Amazon delivery driver to attempt a backyard dirt bike stunt that ended in a dramatic crash.

"Tarzan" has built his brand on saying exactly what he thinks and living just as wildly as he talks. Since capturing the middleweight title from former champion Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328, he has become even more vocal and reckless. His loud, physical lifestyle constantly produces viral clips.

They are making headlines again after convincing an Amazon delivery driver recently to attempt a dangerous dirt bike ramp stunt. Unfortunately, the stunt went terribly wrong.

Sean Strickland has been spending some quality time with former rival Anthony Hernandez. Months after snapping Hernandez's eight-fight win streak with a third-round TKO at UFC Houston, the two middleweights went viral for a playful desert game recently.

Still, few expected he would test his unpredictable habits on an Amazon delivery driver who clearly had no experience handling a high-powered dirt bike.

During the chaotic moment in the garage, Hernandez was hanging out with Strickland and tried to warn the middleweight champion. Strickland, however, admitted he allowed the stunt to happen because he expected the driver to shock everyone with hidden talent.

"Fluffy said, 'No, he can't ride.' I thought the guy could ride," Strickland later explained on Instagram. "When you go snowboarding, there's always one black guy on the mountain doing f*cking backflips. I thought that was going to be him."

Hernandez shut down that theory, noting the clear warning signs before the bike even started moving. "I could tell when he didn't put his feet on the pegs; that was not gonna be him, bro," Hernandez stated.

"Fluffy" was proven right. The driver looked confident as he built up speed heading toward the ramp, but the attempt ended in a spectacular crash. Luckily, he proved to be incredibly tough. In the video, he can be seen jumping right back up to his feet and walking away without any signs of serious injury.

Foot placement is the first thing an experienced rider checks, and a rider who skips it has little control over the bike once the throttle opens. Hernandez spotted that in seconds. It is quite surprising that Strickland, who has ridden for years and has crashed bikes before, still bet on the driver.

Strickland currently awaits his next official title defense against Nassourdine Imavov. The 35-year-old champion walked away from their planned headlining slot at UFC 335 on Dec. 12 due to a contract dispute regarding his paycheck.

New reports indicate that UFC matchmakers are working to salvage the matchup, pushing forward to finalize it for February in Florida. "Tarzan" has yet to comment publicly on the ongoing negotiations or confirm his official return timeline.