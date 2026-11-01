Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez showcased their unexpected post-fight bromance by teaming up for a wild, outdoor desert game.

Fast forward to Oct. 31, and the rivals showed a wild side of their friendship, something that fans never expected.

It wasn't long ago that the two middleweights were trying to take each other's heads off in the main event of UFC Houston, where Strickland secured a third-round TKO to end Hernandez's impressive eight-fight winning streak.

MMA gives its audience some bizarre friendships, but the way Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez are hanging out in the desert like best friends might take the cake.

Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez Share Wild Desert Game Months After Clash

Red Corner MMA recently posted the playful video on X, showing the pair engaging in what they captioned a "fighting vs. shooter game." Set against a desert landscape, Hernandez played the literal "fighter" role in MMA gloves, while the middleweight champion took on the "shooter."

However, neither man stays locked into their assignment for very long. The clip captured an overall fun game where both middleweights are simply enjoying the moment rather than taking their roles too seriously.

This unexpected bromance is all thanks to Strickland, who immediately squashed any bad blood right after the final bell in Houston on Feb. 21. Despite the intense build-up, Strickland showed respect inside the Octagon, telling the crowd, "Fluffy's the man I want to be."

This desert hangout is actually their second public crossover in recent weeks. The pair previously teamed up in Edmonton, Canada, where Hernandez joined in on the commentary for Strickland’s comedic street streams.

Strickland currently awaits his next title defense against Nassourdine Imavov, while Anthony Hernandez works to rebuild his position in the division. "Tarzan" has not fought since UFC 328. The promotion was reportedly closing in on a middleweight title defense for Strickland against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 335 on Dec. 12, but it never materialized due to a contract dispute.

MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn reported that the fight could instead be signed for February in Florida, with UFC 337 mentioned as a potential landing spot. Meanwhile, Hernandez has no opponent lined up.