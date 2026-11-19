Sean Strickland blasts young men staying indoors all day to play Grand Theft Auto VI, echoing recent survey warnings about daily gaming habits.

Strickland addressed men between 18 and their early 20s in a video on his Instagram Story. Championship Rounds later shared the clip on X, where the two-time champion delivered a blunt message to anyone spending the entire day gaming.

While fans everywhere celebrate the historic release, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has refused to join the hype. The 35-year-old fighter went on social media and blasted young men for spending their lives glued to the screen.

Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrived on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on Nov. 18 after a 13-year wait. Millions of players jumped straight into the neon streets of Vice City and the state of Leonida. Popular streamers also kicked off marathon broadcasts to play through the new story.

"These young men these days, they would rather just stay inside and play video games all day and not get ," Strickland said in the clip. "I don't understand you guys. Y'all need to shut off the consoles, get outside and get some . This is embarrassing."

The 31-7 MMA veteran admitted he understands the appeal of the series. He noted that he wanted to play older Grand Theft Auto games when he was a kid. Still, training and pursuing real-world relationships always came first for him.

Strickland's rant stands in sharp contrast to other combat sports stars. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor embraced the launch and gave his 400 employees time off to play the game. Meanwhile, Strickland has only grown more outspoken since upsetting Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 to reclaim the middleweight belt.

This is not the first time Strickland has targeted the gaming industry. During an appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show earlier in 2026, he took aim at both Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty. He argued that spending hours on violent games every day numbs kids and hurts how they act in real life

Research Backs Up Sean Strickland's Concerns Over Heavy Gaming

Even with his harsh words, recent data supports Strickland's worry about modern screen habits. A 2026 survey from the Institute for Family Studies polled 2,000 men aged 18 to 29. The results showed that 66 percent play video games every single day.

Most of those daily players are heavy users. Roughly 44 percent of the men surveyed said they game multiple times a day, and nearly half admitted they use games to escape real-life duties. The study also found that heavy screen use ties directly to higher rates of loneliness and anxiety.

With GTA 6 pulling in massive sales and an online mode still on the way, this indoor trend could grow stronger. Strickland currently has no fight booked as he deals with a UFC contract dispute. Until he steps back into the cage, the champion will likely keep calling out habits he sees as weak.