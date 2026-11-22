Merab "The Machine" Dvalishvili believes Aleksandre Topuria did enough to beat Santiago Luna at UFC Qatar, even though the judges saw it differently.

In the second round, "Borderboy" continued his momentum and kept snapping Aleksandre's head back with sharp jabs and hooks. He then started chopping the Georgian's legs. Aleksandre answered back with a left hook and a right hand over the top. Even so, whenever he tried to open up, Luna cut him off with leg kicks.

Luna came out early on the front foot, backing Aleksandre up towards the fence while punishing him with body kicks, uppercuts, and combinations. Meanwhile, "El Conquistador" kept a high guard and waited for an opening. Halfway through the round, "El Conquistador" stunned and dropped Luna with a clean right hand. The Mexican quickly stood back up and finished the round strong with a flurry of punches and a low kick.

Saturday, Aleksandre Topuria faced off against Santiago Luna in the UFC Qatar featured prelims at ABHA Arena in Doha. It was the 30-year-old's first fight of the year.

In the final round of the fight, Aleksandre turned up the heat. He landed a body kick and an uppercut and then pushed Luna against the fence. The 22-year-old then fired back with a straight right. In the closing minutes of the third round, "El Conquistador" threw in everything he had, looking for a knockout, but Luna didn't budge until the final bell.

The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 28-29 in favor of Luna, who was awarded a split-decision victory. Meanwhile, Aleksandre suffered the first loss of his UFC career, snapping his five-fight winning streak.

As for "Borderboy," this win made him bounce back from the first loss of his career against Bruce Mitchell in June. Luna now holds a 3-1 UFC record and is 9-1 overall.

Merab Dvalishvili Thinks Aleksandre Topuria Won the Fight

Shortly after the results, the former UFC bantamweight champion shared his take on the bout while speaking to Nina Drama on her KICK stream from Octagon Side. "The Machine" said that he believes Aleksandre won the fight. He also felt that the 30-year-old should have used his wrestling more.

"El Conquistador" grew up training in Greco-Roman wrestling alongside Ilia. He later earned a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and has two submission wins in his pro career. Nonetheless, his fight against Luna stayed on the feet from start to finish. Dvalishvili said:

"I think Topuria won this fight, you know. I think that was a close fight... I mean, Topuria is a good wrestler and he was kickboxing and I wish he should be wrestling today, you know."

However, Merab Dvalishvili was also impressed by Luna's performance. He said:

"But, I mean, it was a beautiful fight, it was very technical. I mean, Luna's striking was incredible, you know."

The loss moved Aleksandre Topuria's UFC record to 2-1 and his overall professional record to 7-2.