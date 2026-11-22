Kyoji Horiguchi returned to winning ways at UFC Qatar this past weekend. Horiguchi secured a unanimous decision win over Asu Almabayev, after which the Japanese fighter named his next target.

After going the full 15 minutes with Almabayev, defending takedowns, landing significant ground-and-pound, and showcasing several impressive reversals and submission attempts, Horiguchi won by unanimous decision. During his post-fight octagon interview, the 36-year-old called out "The Fearless" and "Starboy." He said:

However, the UFC Qatar victory over Almabayev has put the 36-year-old back in the title conversation.

Van is scheduled to defend his title against top contender Manel Kape at UFC 336. Kape is the same fighter who knocked out Horiguchi in June and sent "Karate Kid" back to the drawing board.

"Of course I want the champion . So, Kape, Van, which one wins I will challenge you."

Check out Kyoji Horiguchi's comments below:

Horiguchi also apologized to the fans and admitted that he felt his performance against Asu Almabayev was 'boring and not good enough.'

Why Now Is the Right Time for Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Despite being teammates and close friends, Kyoji Horiguchi and Alexandre Pantoja are game to fight each other.

If Horiguchi had defeated Manel Kape and Alexandre Pantoja had reclaimed the flyweight title at UFC 331, a clash between the two friends would have materialized by now most likely. However, both of them suffered losses.

Now, Horiguchi has bounced back with a win.

Pantoja's UFC 331 performance was impressive enough to prove that he still has what it takes to be champion. Now, "The Cannibal" will look to defeat another top contender soon to earn another title shot.

That said, a potential matchup between Horiguchi and Pantoja should happen. Both fighters are at the top of the flyweight division and, most importantly, are 36 years old. Time is running out, and the promotion must make this fight before either legend decides to retire.

The bout must serve as a title eliminator, and the winner could earn a shot at the flyweight gold after the UFC 336 title clash between Van and Kape.