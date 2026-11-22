Dana White teased new video footage after celebrating a tense Las Vegas casino win at Park MGM with WNBA guard Sophie Cunningham.

This weekend, she and White celebrated a big win at a Strip casino, and the UFC boss teased that a video of their night will drop next week.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was there as well. The WNBA star has made plenty of noise beyond basketball in 2026 after igniting national debate with her comments against transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

Formula 1 turned the Las Vegas Strip into a major attraction for sports stars this weekend. Athletes from every league packed the paddock and the casino floors after Max Verstappen won Saturday night's race. UFC CEO Dana White was among the names in attendance.

Dana White and Sophie Cunningham Tease Video After Beating Park MGM

White shared a snapshot on his Instagram story during the Grand Prix festivities this Saturday. The post shows him and Cunningham celebrating inside a private Park MGM streaming lounge. Both flex their arms for the camera while Cunningham playfully sticks her tongue out.

In the caption, White wrote, "It was a sweater but @sophie_cham and i BEAT @parkmgm. Footage coming next week."

In casino terms, a "sweater" means a tense session where a big bet comes down to the wire. White kept the exact table game and the dollar amount under wraps. The 57-year-old only confirmed that he and Cunningham somehow managed to win the gambling session.

White is a notorious Las Vegas whale who regularly bets $75,000 a hand in blackjack and up to $300,000 a hand in baccarat. He has won as much as $7 million in a single session and has even been barred from high-limit tables at multiple Las Vegas casinos for taking too much money from the house.

How Sophie Cunningham Became a Fixture in Dana White's Orbit

This unlikely duo first crossed paths at UFC 329 on July 11 inside T-Mobile Arena. Cunningham showed up to watch the fights as a fan before stepping in as a guest Octagon girl. They finalized her cameo just eight minutes before she stepped into the cage to carry the round card for the co-main event between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis.

White opened up about the spontaneous moment during his post-fight press conference, saying, "I love Sophie Cunningham, and we've created a relationship. When she walked in she goes 'Oh I want to walk around that.' I said 'Then you're going to walk around it.' She is fun."

The UFC boss returned the favor the very next day. Wearing a custom Cunningham shirt, White sat courtside to watch the Fever's 109-75 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. Cunningham scored 20 points off the bench and hit six of seven three-pointers.

Cunningham enters WNBA free agency after averaging 7.9 points on 41.9 percent three-point shooting for Indiana in 2026. She has stayed busy this fall with two NASCAR appearances and her podcast, No Hesitation. Now fans just have to wait until next week to see how much cash she and White took from the house.