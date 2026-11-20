Joshua Van (M) picks Fighter of the Year between himself, Justin Gaethje(L), and Sean Strickland (R).

Joshua Van weighs in on the Fighter of the Year debate involving himself, Justin Gaethje, and Sean Strickland.

During a conversation with Mike Bohn, Van was asked to pick who he thinks should be Fighter of the Year among himself, Gaethje, and Strickland, highlighting their victories in this calendar year.

Three names have stood out in the Fighter of the Year debate: Justin Gaethje , Sean Strickland, and Joshua Van. Recently, Van weighed in on the ongoing debate and shared his pick.

This year, MMA fans have witnessed some of the biggest performances and upsets inside the octagon. Many fighters pulled off the biggest victories of their careers and did the unimaginable. As the calendar approaches its end, things are heating up among fans over who should be awarded Fighter of the Year.

‘The Fearless’ initially narrowed his choice down to himself and Gaethje, but ultimately picked ‘The Highlight’ for dethroning Ilia Topuria at UFC Fight Night 250.

“I think it’s Justin Gaethje or me.Gaethje wins man, Ilia Topuria is no joke you know what I mean? That’s for the fans to decide, i’m just grateful to be mentioned with those great fighters.” Van answered.

Check out Joshua Van’s comments below:

Gaethje had an incredible year as a fighter; he secured a unanimous decision victory over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, handing Pimblett his first loss in his UFC career, and capturing the interim lightweight belt.

Later, he took on Topuria, who was undefeated and riding a legendary three-knockout streak over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira. Gaethje delivered his career-best performance at White House, and Topuria’s corner had to stop the fight after the fourth round due to the serious damage he suffered during the bout.

What’s next for Joshua Van, Justin Gaethje and Sean Strickland

Gaethje captured the lightweight title and has been out of action since. He has hinted at a potential retirement from the sport, but said that if he fights one more time, he wants to do it against Arman Tsarukyan.

As for Strickland, he knocked out Anthony Hernandez and secured himself a title shot. He then outpointed Khamzat Chimaev to reclaim the middleweight throne, pulling off one of the biggest upsets and handing Chimaev the first defeat of his career. The American champion is expected to defend his title against Nassourdine Imavov in his next outing.

Meanwhile, Van defended his title twice this year, knocking out Tatsuro Taira in the fifth round before earning a unanimous decision victory over Alexandre Pantoja in a rematch at UFC 331.

For his next challenge, he is set to defend his title against Manel Kape at UFC 336.