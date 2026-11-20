Most of the MMA community has shunned the Abu Dhabi melee involving Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. Darren Till, for one, believes the issue has been unnecessarily blown out of proportion.

Amid the chaos, most of the MMA community has condemned the incident, while a few others have taken different sides, with opinions divided over the conflict. Till, however, feels the issue has been blown out of proportion.

For context, Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew attacked Merab Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old wrestler friend, Saba Lazishvili, in Abu Dhabi. The incident had huge ramifications, with Usman and his group initially facing hefty fines, a six-month prison sentence, and potential deportation. Their sentences have, however, since been replaced with fines of approximately $41,000 following Khabib Nurmagomedov's reported intervention and Dvalishvili's appeal to the Abu Dhabi authorities for their release.

Unprofessional, unsportsmanlike, and unbecoming are just some of the words used to describe the Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili brawl in Abu Dhabi. Darren Till, however, has dismissed all these narratives and asked the MMA community to see the incident for what it is.

Darren Till says Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili Brawl is Hardly a Surprise

Amid all the discourse surrounding Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov's brawl, Darren Till seems surprised by just how much attention the incident has received. 'The Gorilla' believes the whole thing is being blown massively out of proportion.

As the former UFC welterweight put it, it is hardly surprising when fighters get into fights outside the cage. In a post on X, Till wrote:

“One thing about this brawl last week between Usman & Merab, I’ll say - It’s been massively blown out of proportion. Like, is anyone surprised fighters are fighting outside of the cage/ring? Like, what does anyone expect? Like, really though? Is anyone actually surprised that fighters are having fights outside the cage/ring? Everyone is more than happy to watch them kill each other inside the cage/ring, but when they have a little scuffle outside of it, this social media internet thing goes mad.”

The Englishman then suggested that the MMA community should simply enjoy the entertainment these fighters provide, both inside and outside the cage:

"Fighters aren’t wired right, so they are always going to be fighting inside or out. It’s what they are bred for and what all you pay ur good, hard-earned money for: the entertainment of watching these gladiators. So sit back and enjoy the entertainment these fighters give you inside and outside. Moaning t**ts."

Check out Darren Till's comments below:

Ex-UFC Champ Calls Usman Nurmagomedov’s Attack on Merab Dvalishvili and Friend “Attempted Murder”

While Darren Till does not think much of Usman Nurmagomedov's attack on Merab Dvalishvili, it is safe to say that not everyone shares his opinion. 'The Machine's training partner and former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, for one, has described the incident as attempted murder.

Speaking to ESPN MMA about the brawl, 'Funk Master' brought up some lesser-known details about the melee, making some serious allegations about what allegedly transpired beyond what was captured on camera:

“These f**king guys, these guys are a**holes. After the video turns off, Umar then comes up, walks up to Merab, punches him in the face. It appeared, from the way he approached he was trying to de-escalate the situation... Them holding down Saba and pinning his hand so that they can stomp his head so he couldn't protect his face while they were kicking his head. I think this is attempted murder.”

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on Usman Nurmagomedov and crew below: