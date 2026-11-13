Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has earned widespread admiration and respect. Dvalishvili has chosen to make peace with the Nurmagomedovs despite them jumping him earlier this week.

Dvalishvili was bruised and bloodied during the melee. His friend Saba also sustained a few minor injuries. However, despite being heavily outnumbered, Saba did a commendable job defending himself and the former UFC champ.

Usman approached Dvalishvili from behind and slapped him hard. While the 35-year-old was trying to process what was happening, other members of Team Nurmagomedov started brutally attacking him and Saba Lazishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili and his friend were attacked by PFL Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov and several other Russian fighters in a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi while the Georgian phenom was filming a video ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi.

Check out the clip below:

What Happened After Altercation Between Merab Dvalishvili, Usman Nurmagomedov

Everyone involved in the altercation was detained on Wednesday. After spending several hours in custody, Dvalishvili and Saba were released earlier today. Both received a fine of AED 50,000 each.

Meanwhile, Usman Nurmagomedov and five of his allies were each fined AED 300,000, sentenced to six months in prison, and ordered to be deported after completing their sentences. Two other individuals involved in filming and circulating clips of the brawl received punishments similar to Usman.

If Merab Dvalishvili had decided to press charges, Usman and his crew could potentially have faced much heftier fines and longer prison sentences. However, Dvalishvili is choosing peace despite being assaulted.

Check out the post below:

Another Reason Why Fans Love Merab Dvalishvili

Following his release from the detention center, Dvalishvili took to X to thank his fans and everyone who supported him. He also revealed he would not press charges against Usman. Instead, the 35-year-old wants to make peace with the Nurmagomedovs. He wrote on X:

"Just want to let everyone know I have been released and I am good,healthy and ready to go . I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter. I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed. I do hope that they release everyone - i would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all. Thanks everyone for your love and support🦾"

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below: