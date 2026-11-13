NEW Usman Nurmagomedov Banned From RAF Abu Dhabi After Merab Dvalishvili Brawl Incident Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Former PFL Lightweight World Champion Usman Nurmagomedov IMAGO

Usman Nurmagomedov is not allowed to attend the upcoming RAF event in Abu Dhabi after he attacked Merab Dvalishvili

Usman Nurmagomedov has been officially banned from attending the upcoming Real American Freestyle event, which will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this Saturday, Nov. 14 On Wednesday, the former PFL Lightweight World Champion and his associates attacked Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili in a hotel lobby. Merab and Saba were doing a promotional interview at a hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of the upcoming RAF event. In the viral video of the incident, Usman and his friends can be seen approaching Merab from behind. As soon as Usman got close to Merab, he slapped him. Before the former UFC bantamweight champion could even register what happened, Usman and his buddies started throwing punches and kicks at Merab and Saba. The chaotic brawl left Merab and Saba bloody and requiring medical attention.

Merab’s close friend Ilia Topuria shared a tweet, criticizing the act and revealing that the Abu Dhabi Police detained Usman and his accomplices. It was later confirmed that they arrested 10 individuals in connection with the incident - eight for participating in the fight and 2 for filming it. Mehrab and Usman were reportedly detained for questioning, and the case has been referred to the prosecution. "Usman Nurmagomedov Will Not Attend RAF Abu Dhabi": RAF cofounder Chad Bronstein Following the chain of events, RAF cofounder Chad Bronstein, during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, announced that Usman Nurmagomedov has been banned from attending the upcoming RAF event. He said, "Obviously, Usman will not be attending our event on Saturday night." This altercation is going to be a problem for Merab and Usman, more for Merab, because he is on the RAF match card in Abu Dhabi. Usman’s brother, Umar Nurmagomedov, is also scheduled to fight at the event. Merab Dvalishvili’s opponent is Marlon Moraes, while Umar Nurmagomedov is set to face Urijah Faber. Merab, along with his friend Saba Lazishvili, Usman Nurmagomedov, and others, is still in police custody. That’s why Dvalishvili had to miss Thursday's pre-match RAF press conference. The RAF promotion is actively working with UAE authorities to secure his release.