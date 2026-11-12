Merab Dvalishvili's friend says Abu Dhabi police took the bloodied former UFC champion straight from the hospital.

That bad blood has now landed both Umar’s younger brother Usman and Dvalishvili in police custody in Abu Dhabi for further investigation . According to a new update from Dvalishvili's friend, officers detained the bloodied Georgian right after he left the hospital, putting his Saturday match in serious doubt.

The attack is the latest chapter in the heated rivalry between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov camp, which started with his title win over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 and boiled over when he slapped one of Umar's teammates backstage at RAF Georgia earlier this year.

Just days before Merab Dvalishvili is set to wrestle Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi, shocking video footage surfaced on Wednesday showing Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends ambushing “The Machine” during a promotional interview at the Yas Hilton hotel.

Merab Dvalishvili's Friend Says Police Are Holding Him After Hospital Visit

In an Instagram video shared by Championship Rounds, that friend explained that Dvalishvili's loved ones are growing increasingly anxious as authorities keep him in custody without a phone. He also blamed Usman for starting the mess and warned that they will not just let it go.

"To be honest, he got detained at police station, and police are asking him questions," the friend said. "They're holding him there. He will be there for like seven more hours without a phone or anything, and his family, friends, everyone's super worried, of course, about Merab."

He added, "This everything's happened because of Usman Nurmagomedov, how he behaved. I don't know what to say about that, but I'm just saying one thing—we will not leave this like that, because he's the responsible of all this what's happening right now. Okay, Merab will be out soon. Freedom Merab."

Abu Dhabi authorities have yet to issue an official statement or confirm formal charges. But MMA journalist Ariel Helwani later reported, "The latest I'm hearing is that everyone involved in the Merab Dvalishvili/Usman Nurmagomedov altercation, including Merab and his friend, are at the police station for questioning."

Before police took him in, Dvalishvili posted photos of his bloodied face and explained how Usman and his group blindsided him and his 21-year-old friend, Saba Lazishvili. He also claimed Umar was part of the attack, though reports have not confirmed if Umar is in custody.

“The Machine” returned to action last month at UFC 333 and lost a trilogy fight to Petr Yan, then took the Moraes match for his fourth RAF appearance. But now Saturday's card is up in the air. According to The National, an RAF representative said officials will address the incident at Thursday's pre-match press conference.

It is still unclear whether facial cuts or the police probe will keep him out of the Moraes match. Umar's bout with Urijah Faber could also be affected while his brother remains at the center of the investigation.







