Merab Dvalishvili to Return After UFC 333 Loss

Merab Dvalishvili is set to return for the first time since his UFC 333 loss to Petr Yan as he takes on Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi.

The two men first met in 2021 at UFC 266. In one of the more memorable fights in both men's careers, the contest had huge back-and-forths across the two rounds the fight lasted.

The Georgian will clash with Brazil's Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi. He will look to rebound from his loss to 'Triple C' Henry Cejudo at RAF 12.

Former bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili is set to return for the first time since his UFC 333 loss to Petr Yan as he takes on a former opponent on the wrestling mats.

The first round saw Moraes drop Dvalishvili and come extremely close to getting him out of there. The Georgian leaned on his amazing grit and fitness and was able to survive, rally and ultimately recover.

He rallied to dominate the first round on the stats, outlanding the Brazilian 104-34 on total strikes, Dvalishvili entered the second round with plenty to work on.

The second round was dominant. Two takedowns and a 142-0 strike differential saw Merab get his hand raised.

The two men will go at it once again in Abu Dhabi on November 14th.

RAF Abu Dhabi

Merab Dvalishvili and Marlon Moraes join a stacked RAF card.

Headlining the card will be a cruiserweight crossover bout between former UFC middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC title challenger, Colby Covington. This one will be fireworks and security will have to be on hand as this one could get out of hand.

The co-main event sees future UFC title challenger, Arman Tsarukyan take on Neiman Gracie, a fourth-degree BJJ black belt and Bellator and PFL veteran.

Zabit Magomedsharipov and Giga Chikadze meet in a battle which sees two men known for their striking inside the octagon mix it on the mats.

WEC and UFC legend, Urijah Faber will meet Umar Nurmagomedov and Jordan Burroughs will meet Azamat Nurykau looking to bounce back from his recent loss.

Diana Avsaragova meets former UFC champion, Julianna Pena, and in another female fight, Bella Mir meets Kennedy Blades.