Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has finally opened his MMA academy.

Merab Dvalishvili opened the academy to give his fellow Georgian fighters access to world-class training facilities in their home country so that they do not have to travel abroad to the United States or Thailand to hone their skills.

"The Machine" inaugurated his gym in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday. Saba Lazishvili, Aljamain Sterling, and Merab, along with several of his other friends, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

At the Merab Dvalishvili MMA Academy, fighters can train in MMA, wrestling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, grappling, and kickboxing. The academy looks massive and features modern training facilities. It even has a full-sized octagon.

Check out the post below to get a closer look at the new facility:

Saba Lazishvili Will Start MMA Training at the Merab Dvalishvili MMA Academy

Saba Lazishvili, the 21-year-old amateur wrestler who schooled the Nurmagomedovs when Usman, Umar, and others attacked Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi, has already received offers from the PFL and UFC.

Saba hopes to be a UFC champion. However, before that, he needs to become as well-rounded as "The Machine" and will start with MMA training at the Merab Dvalishvili MMA Academy. Merab informed fans of the same after RAF Abu Dhabi. He said:

"Hello guys, first of all, huge thanks to everyone for this unity, support, and patriotism. Thank God I and Saba managed to win today, and I am sure many of you are happy about it. As you know, I'm not planning to stop, and Saba still has everything ahead of him."

Saba added:

"My plan is to continue my career in MMA, as you may have heard. Merab is opening his MMA academy in Tbilisi on November 2, and I will join MMA training there. That is the main plan."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili's comments below:

Other than training his sidekick Saba, Merab will also be preparing to enter the octagon in the first quarter of next year. After failing to win back the bantamweight strap at UFC 333, the 35-year-old now wants to face Song Yadong next.