Aljamain Sterling has called out Islam Makhachev over his outlook on the Abu Dhabi melee involving Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov, describing the attack as cowardly.

The attack was apparently a retaliatory response to an earlier altercation in Georgia, where 'The Machine' struck Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov, an associate of Umar Nurmagomedov, and allegedly insulted his mother during an RAF event.

Earlier this month, Usman and his crew ambushed Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old friend, Saba Lazishvili, at a hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of an RAF event in the city.

Islam Makhachev has consistently stood by Usman Nurmagomedov following his ambush of Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi. The UFC Welterweight Champion believes Usman and his team did nothing wrong. However, a recent interview in which Makhachev reaffirmed his stance has prompted Aljamain Sterling to call him out.

While Usman and seven others were initially handed six-month prison sentences and hefty fines, those were ultimately replaced with fines of approximately $41,000 each.

Aljamain Sterling Calls Out Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling has called out Islam Makhachev over the Abu Dhabi incident following the UFC welterweight champion's recent comments to Russian media.

Makhachev recently opined that the brawl had been blown out of proportion, noting that perhaps such fights might be uncommon in the UAE, insisting they were a regular occurrence in Dagestan.

Sterling, for his part, believes that is a poor way of looking at things and has pushed back against Makhachev's comments, saying:

"Islam, I respect you so much, but if you're trying to say your country, culturally, and you're putting this on your words, saying that your country allows people to just jump people, like that. That outnumbered? And then pinning down the people that you're jumping and then kicking their heads... That's a s**t thing."

Makhachev has long described the Abu Dhabi melee as a direct reaction to Dvalishvili allegedly insulting Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov during an RAF event in Georgia. To this, Sterling questioned:

"You want to say that's ramifications for what happened in Georgia? Then don't make peace, make amends, and shake hands. And then act like this is a movie, and then try to lull someone to sleep and catch them while they're by themselves. And then take advantage of the situation. That's just cowardice."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili Will Not "Forgive" Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov

It appears we are yet to see the final chapter of Merab Dvalishvili's rivalry with Team Nurmagomedov. During a recent UFC fan Q&A in Doha, Dvalishvili was asked how potential matchups between him and Umar Nurmagomedov, and Ilia Topuria and Usman Nurmagomedov, would play out.

The Georgian admitted he was unsure whether those matchups would happen in the UFC, but believed they would likely fight outside the Octagon. 'The Machine' added:

"God will forgive them, but I won't forgive them."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (18:47):