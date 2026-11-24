Brendan Schaub believes Navajo Stirling shouldn't hesitate to accept a title fight against Carlos Ulberg next and explained why.

When asked about potentially facing Ulberg for the title after his win over Prochazka, Stirling gave an evasive answer and said that he hoped he'd never have to face this dilemma. Given their close relationship, it isn't surprising that Stirling is unwilling or cautious about fighting Ulberg. After all, close friends Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili also faced the same problems.

Stirling went up against Jiri Prochazka in a pivotal light heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC Qatar on Nov.21 and pulled off an incredible second-round KO win. With a victory over the former 205-pound champion, Stirling has seemingly earned a place in the UFC light heavyweight title picture. Unfortunately, Stirling's close friend and City Kickboxing teammate currently reigns over the division.

Taking stock of Stirling's current situation, Schaub wants the 29-year-old Kiwi to think about his future and accept a potential title fight against Ulberg if it comes his way.

Brendan Schaub Warns Navajo Stirling Against Avoiding Carlos Ulberg Fight

In a recent episode of the Thiccc Boy podcast, Brendan Schaub shared his two cents on Navajo Stirling appearing hesitant to fight close friend and teammate Carlos Ulberg in a title clash. The former UFC heavyweight contender urged Stirling to think about his own dreams, family, and bills and said:



"Let's say you're retired, let's say 10 years, long career, dude. I'm being generous. Let's say 10 years. Do you think when sh*t hits the fan, you can call Ulberg and ask him to pay your mortgage? You think he's gonna do that? You think your brother's gonna do that? No. He probably won't pick up the phone... The only reason you guys are so close is because you're in the same lane. You're pursuing the same dream."

Driving home the point, Schaub added:

"Eventually that lane's gonna end, and all these guys who you think are your brothers, you're never gonna hear from, or they might check in on holidays or your birthday... If you think anybody in that camp that you're training with at City Kickboxing is gonna make sure those kids or your wife are good, buddy, I'm telling you, you're heartbroken. You're on your own... Ulberg's also gonna have a mortgage and a car payment, a family and kids to pay for."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:





Navajo Stirling Addresses Potential Carlos Ulberg Title Fight After UFC Qatar win

After his win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar, Navajo Stirling was asked about a possible title fight against Carlos Ulberg during a post-fight interview. The undefeated light heavyweight fighter revealed that he had spoken to Ulberg about this matter and said:

"Yeah, we just had a few convos back and forth, but yeah, we've just been pretty civil."

When asked if they had reached any kind of agreement on the issue, Stirling replied:



"Yeah, well, you sort of just hope not."

Check out Navajo Stirling's comments below: