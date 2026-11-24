Michael Bisping points out the reason why he interviewed Jiri Prochazka right after a KO.

Getting knocked out inside the UFC octagon is not a great feeling for a fighter. On top of that, when a knocked-out fighter is being interviewed right after, it only adds to the agony. Unfortunately, that's exactly what Jiri Prochazka had to go through after suffering a KO loss against Navajo Stirling. As fans rallied against the practice, Michael Bisping came clear about his actions.

When Bisping was asking questions, Prochazka did not look very comfortable. Spotting the situation, most fans argued that such a practice should be stopped. Getting a lot of flak for his actions, the former UFC star clarified that he was specifically advised to interview the Czech mixed martial artist.

Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast, “I got a lot of abuse on Twitter for asking Jiri Prochazka a question. We were told beforehand... are we interviewing the loser in this fight? And they said no.! Then I was told, you've got to talk to Jiri. And I'm like, is he going to retire? Because you never know. So I went over and asked him a question and he was brutally honest. He's like, 'Yeah, he was better. He beat me!’”