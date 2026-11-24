UFC Presenter Explains Why he Interviewed a Knocked-Out Jiri Prochazka
Michael Bisping points out the reason why he interviewed Jiri Prochazka right after a KO.
Getting knocked out inside the UFC octagon is not a great feeling for a fighter. On top of that, when a knocked-out fighter is being interviewed right after, it only adds to the agony. Unfortunately, that's exactly what Jiri Prochazka had to go through after suffering a KO loss against Navajo Stirling. As fans rallied against the practice, Michael Bisping came clear about his actions.
When Bisping was asking questions, Prochazka did not look very comfortable. Spotting the situation, most fans argued that such a practice should be stopped. Getting a lot of flak for his actions, the former UFC star clarified that he was specifically advised to interview the Czech mixed martial artist.
Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast, “I got a lot of abuse on Twitter for asking Jiri Prochazka a question. We were told beforehand... are we interviewing the loser in this fight? And they said no.! Then I was told, you've got to talk to Jiri. And I'm like, is he going to retire? Because you never know. So I went over and asked him a question and he was brutally honest. He's like, 'Yeah, he was better. He beat me!’”
Continuing his discussion on the topic, Bisping shared an incident where he, too, faced a similar situation.
Michael Bisping Narrates Own Story
Back in November 2017, Bisping faced off against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 122. Unfortunately, ‘The Count’ had a tough outing as he got knocked out in the first round. Recalling the loss, the former star described how he had to appear for an interview that he was not keen about.
The 47-year-old stated, “The Kelvin Gastelum one, I did get clipped. There was some actress that I'd worked with on one TV show, she's a big name in China. She was able to come back to my locker room and talk to me, and I remember not knowing what the f*ck had gone on, but still pretending that I'm fine. I'm just so wide-eyed. 'Yep, good to see you. Yep. Okay. Get out the locker room, I hardly know you.’”