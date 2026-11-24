Ex-UFC lightweight Josh Thomson isn't happy about Ciryl Gane constantly getting away with fouls and eye-poke violations without any consequences.

This marked the Frenchman's second eye-poke flagrancy in three consecutive fights. Gane previously eye-poked Tom Aspinall during their title clash at UFC 321 last October, which left the Englishman unable to continue fighting and left him sidelined with serious vision problems . In the past, Gane has been under fire for fouling Alex Pereira, Alexander Volkov and Tai Tuivasa.

Gane is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and is coming off a successful title defense against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on Nov.14 in New York. In the opening round of their fight, Gane poked Hokit in the eyes and got away without any point deduction after referee Marc Goddard missed the violation. The American fighter later claimed that he suffered from blurry vision days after the fight.

Ex- UFC lightweight Josh Thomson isn't happy about Ciryl Gane constantly getting away with fouls and eye-poke violations without any consequences.

Given Gane's pattern of fouling opponents in major bouts and getting away with it, it's unsurprising that Thomson is upset referees aren't taking points away from the Frenchman.

Josh Thomson Upset About Ciryl Gane Getting Away With Eye Pokes

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson vented his frustration to former MMA referee and co-host 'Big' John McCarthy and questioned how Ciryl Gane has evaded consequences for his in-cage violations for so long. He said:

"How many points were taken for the Josh Hokit fight? None. How many points were taken for the Alex Pereira back-of-the-head shots? None. How many points were taken for the Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ? None. How many points were taken for the Volkov 2 fight? None. The Spivac fight? None. Jon Jones fight? None."

The former UFC contender added:



"He has never had a f**king point taken, and this guy's fouled 40-something times. I know it's probably more than that, by the way. That's the problem. No fouls, no points have been taken from him after all of these."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below:

Joe Rogan Surprised That Ciryl Gane Got Away With Josh Hokit Eye Poke

Like Josh Thomson, Joe Rogan wasn't happy about Ciryl Gane facing no consequences for his eye-poke infraction at UFC 334 and urged referees to take points away from fighters who flout the rules.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with UFC fighter Tommy McMillen, the veteran commentator reacted to Gane's violation and a pattern that seems to have been established. He said:

"He didn’t even get fined a point, which I thought was crazy... I feel like everybody who gets poked in the eye that way, especially if it’s not like some crazy thing where he dives forward and your hand goes like this, and it accidentally catches his eye, which can happen, you can’t do that. You just can’t extend your hand towards someone’s eyes. That’s a point."

Bringing up Tom Aspinall's horrid eye situation after getting poked by Gane at UFC 321 last October, Rogan continued:



"You can f**k a guy’s whole career up. Look at Aspinall. Four f**king surgeries, man. The guy’s the heavyweight champion of the world; he has to retire his belt because he can’t fight right now, so he has to relinquish his belt because he got fouled multiple times."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (0:00):