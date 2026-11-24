A UFC legend does not understand why Navajo Stirling is still trying to earn a title shot when he's already done enough.

A former UFC double champion is not happy with Navajo Stirling for not demanding a title shot after the biggest win of Stirling's career.

This past weekend at UFC Qatar, Stirling knocked out former champ Jiri Prochazka cold in the second round. After that, during the octagon interview, he did not ask for a title shot. Instead, the Kiwi asked for custom UFC shorts and for the promotion to hold a fight night in New Zealand.

Why Navajo Stirling Isn't Demanding Title Shot

Stirling is undefeated and has knocked out his last 4 opponents, two of whom are former UFC champions. His CV is enough to fight for the undisputed light heavyweight title, but since the 29-year-old's close friend and teammate Carlos Ulberg is the undisputed 205-pound title holder, Stirling does not want to fight him.



Instead, he has shown interest in facing former champs Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Daniel Cormier Confused Why Navajo Stirling Is Still Trying To Earn A Title Shot

On his podcast, Daniel Cormier questioned why Navajo Stirling, after a big win over another former UFC champion, did not call for a title shot. "DC" believes Stirling is still trying to earn a title fight and has therefore shown interest in fighting Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, whereas, according to Cormier, the 29-year-old could have fought for the 205-pound strap after he beat Jan Błachowicz in August and did not have to pass the UFC Qatar Jiri Prochazka test. He said: