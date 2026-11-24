Brendan Schaub is open to coming out of retirement to fight Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title if offered the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Gane is currently reigning over the UFC heavyweight division and recently beat Josh Hokit to retain the title at UFC 334 on Nov.14 in New York. The Frenchman has a professional record of 15-2 with one no-contest and is widely known for his unique striking prowess. As a UFC fighter, he's beaten several high-profile opponents like Alex Pereira , Alexander Volkov, Serghei Spivac, Derrick Lewis , and Tai Tuivasa.

Schaub competed in the UFC's heavyweight division from March 2010 to December 2014 before retiring and transitioning to stand-up comedy. As a professional, Schaub fought 15 times and has a 10-5 record. Since his retirement from MMA, the Colorado native has focused on his comedy career and has carved a niche for himself in the podcasting business over the past decade.

Brendan Schaub is open to coming out of retirement to fight Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title if offered the opportunity.

Brendan Schaub Open To Hypothetical Ciryl Gane Title Fight

In an episode of his Thiccc Boy podcast, Brendan Schaub fielded a fan question about the UFC hypothetically offering him a title fight against Ciryl Gane and whether he'd defend the title if he won. Considering that Schaub hasn't fought since December 2014, he surprisingly seemed open to the idea and laid out one condition for returning from retirement. He said:

"Yeesh. God, that would really p*ss off Volkov. Really p*ss off 'Poatan,' Sergei, really the entire MMA community, because I've been out a hot second... Could I do it? Yeah. Would it be pretty? I don't know, man."

Claiming that he'd need eight months to prepare for a title fight against Gane, he added:

"Yes, I would take it. They'd have to give me eight months to get ready for it. If I won, would I defend the belt? Depends on how much they paid me. Depends on whether it would be worth the sacrifice and commitment and shutting down basically everything I do now. It'd have to be a pretty hefty payday for me to just cold turkey, stop everything and jump into UFC fight camp... Jake Paul has a better chance of fighting Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title than them offering me anything."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Brendan Schaub Slams UFC Referees After Ciryl Gane's Latest Eye Poke Controversy

While Ciryl Gane is widely lauded for his flashy striking and footwork in the cage, fans have been unhappy about him seemingly getting away with eye-poke violations during fights. In his latest outing against Josh Hokit at UFC 334, Gane poked the American fighter in the opening round and got away with it after referee Marc Goddard missed the violation.

This was the Frenchman's second eye-poke flagrancy in three consecutive fights. In the aftermath, Schaub slammed Goddard for not paying attention, and his criticism didn't go down well with former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy, who issued a response. McCarthy claimed Schaub's comments came from a place of inexperience as a high-level in-cage official.

In an episode of his podcast, Schaub fired back at McCarthy for dismissing him and pointed out that some current referees were "failed" fighters. He said:

"My question for John would be, would some background be ten years fighting in mixed martial arts at the highest level? Would that help at all? Would some background be ten thousand hours in the training room with the highest caliber fighters in the world and highest level coaches who understand the game for ten years? Does that count as some background?"

Name-dropping some current officials in the sport, Schaub continued:

"Do you think Herb Dean, Mark Goddard Mazzagatti, or any other referee, do you think they have a super special set of skills... Some were failed fighters, let's be honest, right? They couldn't compete at the high level. And they became refs... You think they were born with special gifts to referee fights? No, they're there because they ran out of options. They're there because they couldn't make it as fighters or whatever reason."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below (17:10):