Raoni Barcelos has no plans to walk away from the sport, even as he serves a six-month medical suspension following his frightening collapse at UFC Vegas 121.

This past September, Barcelos locked horns with Raul Rosas Jr. in the main event at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The wrestling veteran entered his fight on a five-fight win streak. He was also ahead on all three scorecards (39-37, 39-37, and 39-36), heading into the final stanza. However, early in the fifth, “El Nino Problema” took him down against the cage, and Barcelos suddenly went limp. Refree Herb Dean stopped the bout at 1:38, and the veteran was taken out of the octagon on a stretcher and rushed to a Las Vegas Level 1 trauma center. Thereafter, the UFC confirmed that the 39-year-old was stable, alert, and responsive. That night earned both men a Performance of the Night bonus. Now, almost two months gone, Barcelos has opened up about that scary night.

Raoni Barcelos Still Has No Answers About His Collapse

On Monday, during a sit-down with Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Brazilian said that he did not understand what happened that night, as he felt strong and was controlling most of the fight.



According to Raoni Barcelos, the only thing he felt during that incident was his body freezing up when Rosas pinned him against the cage. Thereafter, the Brazilian said he did not remember anything until he woke up in the ambulance with his father holding his hand.



Meanwhile, test results have not given him any answers either. Barcelos revealed that the doctors ruled out a stroke and other serious problems, and all his tests came back normal.



However, as a man of faith, Barcelos believes his body simply just shut down, and that was maybe what was destined to happen.

Raoni Barcelos Is Following Every Protocol To Get Back In The Octagon

Despite the scare, the Brazilian is set on returning to the cage. Right now, he is following every protocol and check-ins with the Performance Institute every week to report his heart rate and vitals. He said:



"My mind, I want to get back. I'm looking forward to getting back. I'm doing everything, all the protocols that the UFC doctor and the PI stipulated for me. I have a six-month suspension where I'm not working out or doing anything. I don't want to get my heart rate up above 150. I'm really focused on going through this time recovering and looking forward to coming back."



That said, fighting is how Barcelos provides for his family, and the veteran sees no reason to hang up his gloves if he is medically cleared. After losing four out of five fights between 2021 and 2023, Barcelos has fought his way back into the bantamweight rankings. Unfortunately, just as things were improving for the Brazilian, his career was put on hold.