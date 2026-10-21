Raoni Barcelos feels no frustration after UFC Vegas 121 loss

The Brazilian looks back on his frightening fifth-round collapse against Raul Rosas Jr. and says his feeling is one of accomplishment rather than defeat.

Raoni Barcelos has no regrets about his performance against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Vegas 121, despite the frightening way the fight ended. The Brazilian was ahead on all three judges' scorecards before losing consciousness in the fifth round, resulting in a knockout loss. Nearly a month after the incident, Barcelos reflected on the experience and explained why he does not feel frustrated about the outcome.

Raoni Barcelos Says he Feels a Sense of Accomplishment

Barcelos remembers the fight up to the moment he began feeling unwell, as well as waking up in the ambulance with his father by his side. The experience gave him time to reflect on what happened, but watching the fight back and receiving recognition for his performance reinforced his feeling that he had done everything he could.

"I remember the fight, yes. I remember everything up until the moment I was doing well," Barcelos said on Ag Fight's Direto de Vegas podcast. "And then I remember when I came back, too. I was already in the ambulance, and when I woke up, my father was by my side, and I didn't understand what had happened. The moments I experienced there, and even at the hospital, gave me time to reflect. I didn't feel defeated or frustrated. After understanding everything that happened and watching the fight, the feeling is one of accomplishment, not frustration or defeat. I gave everything I had, and I'm receiving that recognition."