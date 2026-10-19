NEW Raul Rosas Jr. Takes on a New Challenge as Clay Guida Awaits Him at RAF 15 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Raul Rosas Jr. will meet a veteran whose own RAF run gives their November matchup a second storyline beyond the UFC crossover.

From This Article 1 . Rosas Jr. Is Adding Another Challenge to an Already Busy Year

Raul Rosas will make his Real American Freestyle debut against UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida at RAF 15 on Nov. 28. The wrestling match headlines the card at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL, near Chicago. Rosas has competed in the UFC and in grappling contests this year, but RAF presents a different test: freestyle wrestling, where takedowns, exposure and control matter, while strikes and submission finishes are off the table. His booking puts those wrestling skills at the centre of the contest. Rosas Jr. Is Adding Another Challenge to an Already Busy Year Rosas’ year began with a unanimous decision over Rob Font at UFC 326 in March. He used his wrestling to earn three 30-27 scorecards. In April, he faced former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a submission-only grappling match at Hype Brazil. Neither man found a finish, and the bout ended in a draw.

In July, Rosas submitted Khasan Magomedsharipov in a no-gi grappling match at ACBJJ 21. He returned to the Octagon in September to face Raoni Barcelos, winning by fifth-round TKO. RAF 15 adds another discipline to that busy calendar, rather than another conventional MMA matchup. His grappling background could help him compete for position, but submission experience does not automatically translate into success under freestyle wrestling rules. The contest will give him a chance to test that distinction against a seasoned combat-sports veteran. Fresh off of his first #UFC main event win, Raul Rosas Jr. makes his RAF debut vs. Clay Guida at #RAF15 in Chicago 👀 📰 https://t.co/cCnNLGHbSH https://t.co/4lwP1wzYU7 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 16, 2026 Clay Guida Has His Own RAF Record to Put Right Guida has lost his first three matches in RAF: a technical-fall defeat to Cayden Henschel in November 2025, another technical fall against Keelon Jimison in February 2026, and a points loss to Frankie Edgar in July. The latest defeat ended 9-1 in Edgar’s favor, leaving the 44-year-old still chasing a first win in the league. Guida’s career includes 37 UFC appearances, and his memorable fight with Diego Sanchez earned him a place in the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing in 2019. Against Rosas, he gets another chance to change the tone of his RAF run. Rosas, meanwhile, will find out how his skills translate when the contest is decided by wrestling rather than MMA or submission grappling.