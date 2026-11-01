Raul Rosas Jr. has stepped up to replace Dillon Danis, who has yet again pulled out of a fight, this time against Colby Covington in RAF.

Combat sports fans expected Dillon Danis to pull out of another high-profile matchup, and he didn't disappoint. Two days before his scheduled grappling bout against Colby Covington, Danis backed out, leaving event organizers scrambling for a late-notice replacement.

Enter Raul Rosas Jr. The 22-year-old UFC bantamweight phenom accepted the challenge on short notice, stepping up against a seasoned welterweight veteran. Covington didn't hold back his appreciation for the young fighter's willingness to cross weight classes, noting that Rosas Jr. has "a big set of nuts on him" for taking on a much larger opponent with minimal prep time.

Youngest UFC Talent Meets Championship Grit

The matchup presents a fascinating clash of styles and physical attributes. Covington, a former interim UFC Welterweight Champion who holds a 17-5 professional record with a 38% striking accuracy and over three takedowns averaged per 15 minutes, brings a relentless pace and high-level NCAA Division I wrestling credentials to the mat.