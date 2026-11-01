Raul Rosas Jr. Steps Up on Short Notice to Grapple Colby Covington After Dillon Danis Pulls Out
Raul Rosas Jr. has stepped up to replace Dillon Danis, who has yet again pulled out of a fight, this time against Colby Covington in RAF.
Combat sports fans expected Dillon Danis to pull out of another high-profile matchup, and he didn't disappoint. Two days before his scheduled grappling bout against Colby Covington, Danis backed out, leaving event organizers scrambling for a late-notice replacement.
Enter Raul Rosas Jr. The 22-year-old UFC bantamweight phenom accepted the challenge on short notice, stepping up against a seasoned welterweight veteran. Covington didn't hold back his appreciation for the young fighter's willingness to cross weight classes, noting that Rosas Jr. has "a big set of nuts on him" for taking on a much larger opponent with minimal prep time.
Youngest UFC Talent Meets Championship Grit
The matchup presents a fascinating clash of styles and physical attributes. Covington, a former interim UFC Welterweight Champion who holds a 17-5 professional record with a 38% striking accuracy and over three takedowns averaged per 15 minutes, brings a relentless pace and high-level NCAA Division I wrestling credentials to the mat.
Meanwhile, Rosas Jr. continues to shock the MMA world with his fearless attitude. Boasting an impressive 13-1 professional record, "El Niño Problema" averages over five takedowns per fight with a 53% takedown accuracy in his UFC career. Despite giving up around 35 pounds to Covington, competing regularly at 135 pounds against Covington’s usual 170-pound frame, Rosas Jr. relies on his scrambles and submission threat.
While Danis’ retreat leaves another mark on his unpredictable combat sports run, Rosas Jr. gains immediate respect from fans and peers alike by stepping up. Going head-to-head with a top-tier wrestler on three days' notice shows the exact mindset that made the young bantamweight a fan favorite from day one. Win or lose on the mats, taking on Covington proves Rosas Jr. is ready to fight anyone, anywhere, at any time.