Islam Makhachev is prepared to confront Colby Covington in a padel or wrestling challenge and has proposed increasing the stakes for charity.

"$100,000 match of padel. Me versus you, Islam," Covington said. "You get your partner, whatever pro you want in the world. I'll get a pro, we'll play a pro-am."

During an interview with Submission Radio, Covington brought up the idea after spotting a padel court behind him and recalled Makhachev's interest in the game. He then challenged the Dagestani to a match, saying the money will go to charity.

The UFC Welterweight Champion doesn't think the American has much chance of beating him in either contest.

A day ago during a press conference in Tashkent, Makhachev was asked for his thoughts on this challenge, and the UFC welterweight champ responded without hesitation. He said he wouldn't mind playing padel or taking on Covington in wrestling, and instead of keeping the offer to $100,000, he raised it to $200,000, all of which will go to charity.

Makahchev is also confident in his abilities. In comments translated from Russian, he said Covington had no chance of beating him in either sport.

Covington Also Wants a Wrestling Match in RAF

The padel sport wasn't Covington's only challenge. During the same interview with Submission Radio, Choas also discussed the possibility of facing Islam Makhachev on the Real American Freestyle wrestling mats and dubbed their potential bout as USA vs. Russia, comparing it to the Rocky-versus-Drago matchup.

Covington has the confidence to back himself on the wrestling mat, as before his MMA career, he was an NCAA All-American at Oregon State. However, after leaving the UFC, the former interim welterweight champion began competing regularly in RAF and won its inaugural crossover title by beating Arman Tsarukyan in July.

Thereafter, he defended the belt against Belal Muhammad in September, winning by a 10-0 technical fall. His next title defense is already scheduled for November 14, as Covington faces Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev, meanwhile, last defended his welterweight title with a unanimous decision over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in August. He has recently faced a lot of backlash for backing out of a bout against Carlos Prates.

The American has made the offer, and Makhachev has welcomed it. Whether the two fighters will actually meet on the mat or the padel court is to be seen.